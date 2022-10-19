Spectra7 Microsystems (OTCMKTS:SPVNF) Stock Price Up 20.8%

Spectra7 Microsystems Inc. (OTCMKTS:SPVNF – Get Rating) shares rose 20.8% during trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as $0.45 and last traded at $0.45. Approximately 1,690 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 93% from the average daily volume of 25,339 shares. The stock had previously closed at $0.37.
The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $0.58 and a 200 day simple moving average of $0.76.
Spectra7 Microsystems Inc operates as an analog semiconductor company in Canada and China. The company offers virtual reality (VR) products, including VR7050 to enable lightweight and ultra-thin active interconnects for gesture recognition and motion control backhaul; augmented reality (AR) -Connect, an integrated cable, connector, and embedded chipset product line for AR vision systems and wearable computing devices; and DreamWeVR to support high-bandwidth, near-zero latency VR head-mounted displays, and AR glasses.
