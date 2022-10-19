Spell Token 24 Hour Trading Volume Hits $8.89 Million (SPELL)

Spell Token (SPELL) traded 3.9% lower against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 0:00 AM Eastern on October 18th. One Spell Token token can currently be purchased for about $0.0009 or 0.00000005 BTC on exchanges. Over the last week, Spell Token has traded down 6.5% against the dollar. Spell Token has a total market capitalization of $90.69 million and $8.89 million worth of Spell Token was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Get Spell Token alerts:

KILT Protocol (KILT) traded 14.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.56 or 0.00002903 BTC.

Aidi Finance (BSC) (AIDI) traded down 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded down 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0497 or 0.00000257 BTC.

CareCoin (CARES) traded 1.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0617 or 0.00000319 BTC.

OmniaVerse (OMNIA) traded 3.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0019 or 0.00000010 BTC.

Lunar (LNR) traded up 8.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0641 or 0.00000331 BTC.

Hokkaidu Inu (HOKK) traded up 15.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000002 BTC.

QANplatform (QANX) traded down 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $5,358.50 or 0.27695480 BTC.

Lego Coin (LEGO) traded 10.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00000636 BTC.

Jeff in Space (JEFF) traded down 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $2.09 or 0.00010817 BTC.

Spell Token Profile

Spell Token’s launch date was May 27th, 2021. Spell Token’s total supply is 103,214,939,480 tokens and its circulating supply is 103,445,895,945 tokens. Spell Token’s official message board is abracadabramoney.medium.com. The official website for Spell Token is abracadabra.money. Spell Token’s official Twitter account is @mim_spell and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Buying and Selling Spell Token

According to CryptoCompare, “Users, the Spellcasters, can provide collateral in the form of various interesting bearing crypto assets such as yvYFI, yvUSDT, yvUSDC, xSUSHI and more.With this, users can mint and borrow magic internet money (MIM) which is a stable coin that can be swapped for any other traditional stable coin.”

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Spell Token directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Spell Token should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Spell Token using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Spell Token Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Spell Token and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.