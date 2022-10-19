Steel Peak Wealth Management LLC Acquires 3,507 Shares of Costco Wholesale Co. (NASDAQ:COST)

Steel Peak Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in Costco Wholesale Co. (NASDAQ:COST – Get Rating) by 16.5% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 24,825 shares of the retailer’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,507 shares during the period. Costco Wholesale comprises approximately 0.9% of Steel Peak Wealth Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 29th biggest holding. Steel Peak Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Costco Wholesale were worth $11,898,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in COST. City State Bank purchased a new stake in shares of Costco Wholesale during the fourth quarter worth $1,471,000. Contravisory Investment Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Costco Wholesale in the first quarter worth $26,000. Blue Zone Wealth Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Costco Wholesale by 5.3% in the first quarter. Blue Zone Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 396 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $228,000 after buying an additional 20 shares in the last quarter. RB Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of Costco Wholesale by 0.5% in the first quarter. RB Capital Management LLC now owns 16,257 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $9,362,000 after buying an additional 81 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Karp Capital Management Corp raised its position in shares of Costco Wholesale by 26.3% in the first quarter. Karp Capital Management Corp now owns 729 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $420,000 after buying an additional 152 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 66.83% of the company’s stock.

Costco Wholesale Stock Down 0.5 %

Shares of COST stock traded down $2.50 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $470.77. 29,732 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,495,506. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $508.56 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $509.42. Costco Wholesale Co. has a 12-month low of $406.51 and a 12-month high of $612.27. The stock has a market cap of $208.36 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 36.02, a PEG ratio of 3.06 and a beta of 0.72. The company has a quick ratio of 0.46, a current ratio of 1.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31.

Costco Wholesale Dividend Announcement

Costco Wholesale ( NASDAQ:COST Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, September 22nd. The retailer reported $4.20 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $4.17 by $0.03. Costco Wholesale had a net margin of 2.58% and a return on equity of 29.44%. The firm had revenue of $72.09 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $72 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $3.90 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 17.3% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts expect that Costco Wholesale Co. will post 14.49 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, November 10th. Stockholders of record on Friday, October 28th will be issued a dividend of $0.90 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, October 27th. This represents a $3.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.76%. Costco Wholesale’s payout ratio is 27.40%.

Insider Activity

In related news, CFO Richard A. Galanti sold 2,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, October 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $471.12, for a total transaction of $942,240.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 29,318 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $13,812,296.16. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 0.22% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

COST has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. MKM Partners lowered their price objective on Costco Wholesale from $517.00 to $512.00 in a research report on Friday, September 23rd. Jefferies Financial Group reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $580.00 target price on shares of Costco Wholesale in a research note on Friday, July 29th. Evercore ISI reduced their target price on Costco Wholesale from $600.00 to $550.00 in a research note on Friday, September 23rd. Oppenheimer reduced their target price on Costco Wholesale from $600.00 to $550.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, September 23rd. Finally, Truist Financial reduced their target price on Costco Wholesale from $571.00 to $559.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, September 23rd. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-one have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $570.32.

Costco Wholesale Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Costco Wholesale Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the operation of membership warehouses in the United States, Puerto Rico, Canada, the United Kingdom, Mexico, Japan, Korea, Australia, Spain, France, Iceland, China, and Taiwan. It offers branded and private-label products in a range of merchandise categories.

