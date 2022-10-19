Steel Peak Wealth Management LLC Has $3.15 Million Stock Position in NIKE, Inc. (NYSE:NKE)

Steel Peak Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of NIKE, Inc. (NYSE:NKE – Get Rating) by 6.8% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 30,730 shares of the footwear maker’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,952 shares during the quarter. Steel Peak Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in NIKE were worth $3,149,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Evergreen Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of NIKE by 7.6% during the 1st quarter. Evergreen Capital Management LLC now owns 104,831 shares of the footwear maker’s stock worth $14,106,000 after buying an additional 7,415 shares during the last quarter. CWM LLC lifted its position in shares of NIKE by 12.5% during the 1st quarter. CWM LLC now owns 17,836 shares of the footwear maker’s stock worth $2,400,000 after buying an additional 1,986 shares during the last quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC lifted its position in shares of NIKE by 5.8% during the 2nd quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 418,919 shares of the footwear maker’s stock worth $42,813,000 after buying an additional 22,855 shares during the last quarter. Evanson Asset Management LLC lifted its position in shares of NIKE by 33.3% during the 2nd quarter. Evanson Asset Management LLC now owns 2,403 shares of the footwear maker’s stock worth $246,000 after buying an additional 600 shares during the last quarter. Finally, WealthPLAN Partners LLC raised its position in NIKE by 4.8% in the first quarter. WealthPLAN Partners LLC now owns 2,747 shares of the footwear maker’s stock valued at $343,000 after purchasing an additional 126 shares during the last quarter. 64.19% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other NIKE news, CFO Matthew Friend sold 4,139 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $113.42, for a total value of $469,445.38. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 56,539 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,412,653.38. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. In other news, COO Andrew Campion sold 5,922 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $113.42, for a total value of $671,673.24. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 75,295 shares in the company, valued at $8,539,958.90. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CFO Matthew Friend sold 4,139 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $113.42, for a total value of $469,445.38. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 56,539 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,412,653.38. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.40% of the company’s stock.

NYSE NKE traded down $0.81 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $88.87. 133,259 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 12,337,129. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $102.46 and a 200 day simple moving average of $110.67. NIKE, Inc. has a 1-year low of $82.22 and a 1-year high of $179.10. The firm has a market cap of $139.40 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.41, a PEG ratio of 2.38 and a beta of 1.11. The company has a current ratio of 2.64, a quick ratio of 1.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56.

NIKE (NYSE:NKE – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, September 29th. The footwear maker reported $0.93 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.92 by $0.01. NIKE had a return on equity of 37.08% and a net margin of 11.96%. The firm had revenue of $12.70 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $12.28 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.16 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.7% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts forecast that NIKE, Inc. will post 3.09 EPS for the current fiscal year.

NIKE declared that its board has authorized a share buyback plan on Monday, June 27th that authorizes the company to repurchase $18.00 billion in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization authorizes the footwear maker to reacquire up to 11% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase plans are usually a sign that the company’s leadership believes its shares are undervalued.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, October 3rd. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, September 6th were paid a $0.305 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, September 2nd. This represents a $1.22 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.37%. NIKE’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 34.56%.

Several research firms have commented on NKE. Telsey Advisory Group dropped their target price on NIKE from $125.00 to $110.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, September 30th. Royal Bank of Canada set a $115.00 target price on NIKE in a research report on Tuesday, October 4th. Guggenheim dropped their target price on NIKE from $155.00 to $135.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, September 30th. TheStreet downgraded NIKE from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Monday, October 3rd. Finally, Cowen dropped their target price on NIKE from $127.00 to $114.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, September 30th. Thirteen research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $115.41.

NIKE, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, markets, and sells men's, women's, and kids athletic footwear, apparel, equipment, and accessories worldwide. The company provides athletic and casual footwear, apparel, and accessories under the Jumpman trademark; and casual sneakers, apparel, and accessories under the Converse, Chuck Taylor, All Star, One Star, Star Chevron, and Jack Purcell trademarks.

