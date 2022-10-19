Steel Peak Wealth Management LLC Purchases 55,521 Shares of Texas Instruments Incorporated (NASDAQ:TXN)

Steel Peak Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Texas Instruments Incorporated (NASDAQ:TXN – Get Rating) by 132.9% during the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 97,302 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after acquiring an additional 55,521 shares during the period. Texas Instruments comprises approximately 1.1% of Steel Peak Wealth Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 19th largest position. Steel Peak Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Texas Instruments were worth $14,950,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Atticus Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Texas Instruments by 9.8% during the 1st quarter. Atticus Wealth Management LLC now owns 662 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $122,000 after acquiring an additional 59 shares during the last quarter. Mitchell Sinkler & Starr PA lifted its position in Texas Instruments by 1.4% in the first quarter. Mitchell Sinkler & Starr PA now owns 4,335 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $795,000 after buying an additional 59 shares during the last quarter. Uncommon Cents Investing LLC lifted its position in Texas Instruments by 1.8% in the first quarter. Uncommon Cents Investing LLC now owns 3,310 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $607,000 after buying an additional 60 shares during the last quarter. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. lifted its position in Texas Instruments by 8.5% in the first quarter. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 763 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $140,000 after buying an additional 60 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Diligent Investors LLC lifted its position in Texas Instruments by 1.8% in the first quarter. Diligent Investors LLC now owns 3,325 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $610,000 after buying an additional 60 shares during the last quarter. 83.72% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

TXN has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. UBS Group lowered their price target on Texas Instruments from $175.00 to $165.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, July 27th. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered their price target on Texas Instruments from $162.00 to $148.00 in a research report on Friday, July 15th. Benchmark began coverage on Texas Instruments in a research note on Wednesday, June 29th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $205.00 target price on the stock. Mizuho reduced their target price on Texas Instruments from $175.00 to $168.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, July 27th. Finally, Citigroup increased their target price on Texas Instruments from $160.00 to $165.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 27th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have issued a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $181.13.

Insider Buying and Selling

Texas Instruments Stock Up 0.4 %

In related news, VP Mark T. Roberts sold 2,048 shares of Texas Instruments stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $177.50, for a total transaction of $363,520.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 28,475 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,054,312.50. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website . In related news, VP Kyle M. Flessner sold 43,068 shares of Texas Instruments stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $178.91, for a total transaction of $7,705,295.88. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 66,822 shares in the company, valued at $11,955,124.02. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . Also, VP Mark T. Roberts sold 2,048 shares of Texas Instruments stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $177.50, for a total value of $363,520.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 28,475 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,054,312.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold 57,415 shares of company stock valued at $10,241,311 over the last quarter. 0.54% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

NASDAQ TXN traded up $0.68 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $152.19. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 91,213 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,179,877. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48, a current ratio of 5.09 and a quick ratio of 4.24. The company has a market cap of $139.06 billion, a PE ratio of 16.58, a P/E/G ratio of 1.70 and a beta of 1.00. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $166.05 and its 200-day simple moving average is $166.76. Texas Instruments Incorporated has a fifty-two week low of $144.46 and a fifty-two week high of $202.26.

Texas Instruments (NASDAQ:TXN – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 26th. The semiconductor company reported $2.45 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.07 by $0.38. Texas Instruments had a return on equity of 64.02% and a net margin of 43.78%. The business had revenue of $5.21 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.53 billion. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Texas Instruments Incorporated will post 9.35 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Texas Instruments Increases Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, November 15th. Investors of record on Monday, October 31st will be issued a dividend of $1.24 per share. This is an increase from Texas Instruments’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.15. The ex-dividend date is Friday, October 28th. This represents a $4.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.26%. Texas Instruments’s payout ratio is 50.33%.

Texas Instruments announced that its board has approved a share buyback plan on Thursday, September 15th that allows the company to repurchase $15.00 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization allows the semiconductor company to repurchase up to 10.1% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase plans are typically a sign that the company’s board of directors believes its shares are undervalued.

Texas Instruments Company Profile

Texas Instruments Incorporated designs, manufactures, and sells semiconductors to electronics designers and manufacturers worldwide. It operates in two segments, Analog and Embedded Processing. The Analog segment offers power products to manage power requirements in various levels using battery-management solutions, DC/DC switching regulators, AC/DC and isolated controllers and converters, power switches, linear regulators, voltage supervisors, voltage references, and lighting products.

Further Reading

