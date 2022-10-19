StockNews.com Begins Coverage on TRX Gold (NYSE:TRX)

StockNews.com began coverage on shares of TRX Gold (NYSE:TRX – Get Rating) in a research report released on Sunday. The brokerage issued a sell rating on the stock.

Separately, HC Wainwright raised their price objective on shares of TRX Gold from $0.70 to $1.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Thursday, September 1st.

Get TRX Gold alerts:

TRX Gold Stock Performance

NYSE TRX opened at $0.39 on Friday. TRX Gold has a 12 month low of $0.26 and a 12 month high of $0.55. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $0.45 and its 200-day moving average price is $0.39. The stock has a market cap of $107.69 million, a P/E ratio of -19.50 and a beta of 0.83.

About TRX Gold

TRX Gold Corporation engages in the acquisition, financing, exploration, and development of mineral property interests in the United Republic of Tanzania. The company primarily explores for gold deposits. It holds interests in the Buckreef gold project located in north-central Tanzania. The company was formerly known as Tanzanian Gold Corporation and changed its name to TRX Gold Corporation in May 2022.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for TRX Gold Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for TRX Gold and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.