StockNews.com Downgrades Cedar Fair (NYSE:FUN) to Hold

StockNews.com cut shares of Cedar Fair (NYSE:FUN – Get Rating) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report released on Saturday.

A number of other equities analysts also recently issued reports on the company. Truist Financial lowered their price objective on Cedar Fair from $58.00 to $52.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, October 5th. Credit Suisse Group dropped their price target on Cedar Fair from $89.00 to $74.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, August 4th. B. Riley lowered their target price on Cedar Fair from $80.00 to $68.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, June 21st. Citigroup decreased their price objective on Cedar Fair from $55.00 to $51.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, October 11th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their target price on Cedar Fair from $75.00 to $63.00 in a research report on Thursday, August 4th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of $57.75.

Get Cedar Fair alerts:

Cedar Fair Stock Up 1.3 %

NYSE:FUN opened at $40.30 on Friday. Cedar Fair has a twelve month low of $37.78 and a twelve month high of $62.56. The company has a market cap of $2.30 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.79 and a beta of 1.60. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $42.14 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $44.98.

Cedar Fair Cuts Dividend

Cedar Fair ( NYSE:FUN Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 3rd. The company reported $0.89 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.47 by ($0.58). The firm had revenue of $509.49 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $530.50 million. Cedar Fair had a net margin of 4.85% and a negative return on equity of 12.62%. As a group, analysts anticipate that Cedar Fair will post 3.29 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 15th. Investors of record on Wednesday, August 31st were issued a $0.30 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, August 30th. This represents a $1.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.98%. Cedar Fair’s dividend payout ratio is currently 82.76%.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Cedar Fair

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of FUN. UBS Group AG boosted its position in shares of Cedar Fair by 112.4% during the first quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 1,407,705 shares of the company’s stock valued at $77,142,000 after buying an additional 745,056 shares during the period. Invesco Ltd. raised its stake in Cedar Fair by 117.9% in the first quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 1,226,084 shares of the company’s stock worth $67,190,000 after buying an additional 663,373 shares in the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. raised its stake in Cedar Fair by 2,007.0% in the first quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 503,468 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,590,000 after buying an additional 479,573 shares in the last quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans increased its position in shares of Cedar Fair by 32.6% during the second quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 1,064,224 shares of the company’s stock worth $46,730,000 after purchasing an additional 261,527 shares in the last quarter. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its position in shares of Cedar Fair by 169,595.4% during the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 256,240 shares of the company’s stock worth $14,042,000 after purchasing an additional 256,089 shares in the last quarter. 67.79% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Cedar Fair Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Cedar Fair, L.P. owns and operates amusement and water parks, and complementary resort facilities in the United States and Canada. Its amusement parks include Cedar Point located on Lake Erie between Cleveland and Toledo in Sandusky, Ohio; Knott's Berry Farm near Los Angeles, California; Canada's Wonderland near Toronto, Ontario; Kings Island near Cincinnati, Ohio; Carowinds in Charlotte, North Carolina; Kings Dominion situated near Richmond, Virginia; California's Great America located in Santa Clara, California; Dorney Park in Pennsylvania; Worlds of Fun located in Kansas City, Missouri; Valleyfair situated near Minneapolis/St.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Cedar Fair Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cedar Fair and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.