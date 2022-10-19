Storj (STORJ) Tops 1-Day Volume of $22.61 Million

Storj (STORJ) traded down 5.2% against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 16:00 PM ET on October 19th. Storj has a market cap of $170.64 million and approximately $22.61 million worth of Storj was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last week, Storj has traded down 1.8% against the U.S. dollar. One Storj token can currently be bought for $0.41 or 0.00002150 BTC on major exchanges.
Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:
About Storj
Storj’s launch date was June 19th, 2017. Storj’s total supply is 424,999,998 tokens and its circulating supply is 412,937,122 tokens. The Reddit community for Storj is https://reddit.com/r/storj and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Storj’s official message board is community.storj.io. Storj’s official website is storj.io. Storj’s official Twitter account is @storj and its Facebook page is accessible here.
It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Storj directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Storj should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Storj using one of the exchanges listed above.
