Substratum Price Reaches $0.0008 on Major Exchanges (SUB)

Substratum (SUB) traded 0.8% lower against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 17:00 PM E.T. on October 19th. One Substratum token can now be purchased for $0.0008 or 0.00000004 BTC on popular exchanges. Substratum has a total market capitalization of $323,092.10 and $10.00 worth of Substratum was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last week, Substratum has traded 1% lower against the dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded 0.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $19,200.14 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Toncoin (TON) traded down 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.24 or 0.00006445 BTC.

Mammoth (MMT) traded up 33.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.54 or 0.00002819 BTC.

VRES (VRS) traded 8.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.12 or 0.00005836 BTC.

Quantum (QUA) traded 36.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4.42 or 0.00023022 BTC.

Joystick (JOY) traded down 17.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.43 or 0.00002245 BTC.

Geegoopuzzle (GGP) traded down 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $10.89 or 0.00056732 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded 4.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $10.48 or 0.00054566 BTC.

GateToken (GT) traded 0.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4.38 or 0.00022831 BTC.

Fei USD (FEI) traded up 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00005194 BTC.

About Substratum

Substratum (SUB) is a token. It was first traded on July 25th, 2017. Substratum’s total supply is 472,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 383,021,000 tokens. Substratum’s official Twitter account is @substratumnet and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for Substratum is substratum.net. The Reddit community for Substratum is https://reddit.com/r/substratumnetwork and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

Substratum Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Substratum (SUB) is a cryptocurrency and operates on the Ethereum platform. Substratum has a current supply of 472,000,000 with 383,020,999.96 in circulation. The last known price of Substratum is 0.0008503 USD and is up 3.66 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 4 active market(s) with $0.02 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://substratum.net/.”

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Substratum directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Substratum should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Substratum using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

