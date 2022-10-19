Sunnova Energy International (NYSE:NOVA) PT Lowered to $50.00

Sunnova Energy International (NYSE:NOVA – Get Rating) had its price objective decreased by analysts at Guggenheim from $72.00 to $50.00 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Monday, The Fly reports. The firm currently has a “buy” rating on the stock. Guggenheim’s price objective would indicate a potential upside of 183.45% from the company’s current price.

A number of other analysts also recently commented on NOVA. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their target price on shares of Sunnova Energy International from $43.00 to $54.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, August 8th. B. Riley boosted their price target on shares of Sunnova Energy International from $26.00 to $35.00 in a report on Friday, July 29th. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered shares of Sunnova Energy International from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their price target for the company from $31.00 to $24.00 in a report on Monday, June 20th. Piper Sandler lowered shares of Sunnova Energy International from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their price target for the company from $27.00 to $23.00 in a report on Tuesday, July 19th. Finally, Susquehanna assumed coverage on shares of Sunnova Energy International in a research note on Monday. They issued a “positive” rating and a $38.00 price objective on the stock. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eleven have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $39.00.

Shares of NYSE:NOVA opened at $17.64 on Monday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $24.57 and a 200-day moving average of $21.53. The firm has a market cap of $2.02 billion, a P/E ratio of -17.64 and a beta of 2.25. Sunnova Energy International has a twelve month low of $12.47 and a twelve month high of $46.40. The company has a current ratio of 1.73, a quick ratio of 1.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.45.

Sunnova Energy International ( NYSE:NOVA Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 27th. The company reported ($0.32) earnings per share for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.32). The company had revenue of $147.01 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $86.90 million. Sunnova Energy International had a negative net margin of 32.41% and a negative return on equity of 8.70%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 120.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted ($0.42) EPS. As a group, analysts anticipate that Sunnova Energy International will post -1.27 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, insider William J. Berger sold 150,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $30.04, for a total transaction of $4,506,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 301,142 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,046,305.68. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. In related news, insider William J. Berger sold 150,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $30.04, for a total transaction of $4,506,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 301,142 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,046,305.68. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, insider Kelsey Hultberg sold 2,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, August 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $28.00, for a total transaction of $56,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 15,493 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $433,804. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 155,326 shares of company stock valued at $4,644,446. Company insiders own 4.20% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc raised its stake in shares of Sunnova Energy International by 3.4% in the 1st quarter. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc now owns 21,510 shares of the company’s stock valued at $496,000 after buying an additional 710 shares in the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. raised its stake in shares of Sunnova Energy International by 23.4% in the 1st quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 4,788 shares of the company’s stock valued at $387,000 after buying an additional 907 shares in the last quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas raised its stake in shares of Sunnova Energy International by 5.6% in the 1st quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 17,143 shares of the company’s stock valued at $395,000 after buying an additional 912 shares in the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors raised its stake in shares of Sunnova Energy International by 236.4% in the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 1,487 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,000 after buying an additional 1,045 shares in the last quarter. Finally, First Republic Investment Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of Sunnova Energy International by 9.1% in the 2nd quarter. First Republic Investment Management Inc. now owns 13,052 shares of the company’s stock valued at $241,000 after buying an additional 1,094 shares in the last quarter.

Sunnova Energy International Inc provides residential energy services in the United States. The company offers electricity, as well as offers operations and maintenance, monitoring, repairs and replacements, equipment upgrades, on-site power optimization, and diagnostics services. As of December 31, 2021, it operated a fleet of residential solar energy systems with a generation capacity of approximately 1,140 megawatts serving over 195,000 customers.

