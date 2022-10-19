SuperCom (NASDAQ:SPCB) Coverage Initiated at StockNews.com

StockNews.com started coverage on shares of SuperCom (NASDAQ:SPCB – Get Rating) in a research note issued to investors on Monday. The firm set a “sell” rating on the industrial products company’s stock.
Separately, Maxim Group started coverage on shares of SuperCom in a research report on Monday, August 15th. They set a “buy” rating and a $1.00 target price for the company.
SuperCom Trading Down 6.8 %
NASDAQ SPCB opened at $0.24 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $8.51 million, a PE ratio of -0.43 and a beta of 0.42. The company has a fifty day moving average of $0.32 and a 200 day moving average of $0.35. SuperCom has a 1 year low of $0.23 and a 1 year high of $1.30. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 8.68, a current ratio of 5.22 and a quick ratio of 4.52.
Institutional Inflows and Outflows
A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in SuperCom stock. UBS Group AG acquired a new stake in shares of SuperCom Ltd. (NASDAQ:SPCB – Get Rating) in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor acquired 63,593 shares of the industrial products company’s stock, valued at approximately $37,000. UBS Group AG owned approximately 0.18% of SuperCom at the end of the most recent quarter. 7.08% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.
SuperCom Company Profile
SuperCom Ltd. provides digital identity, Internet of Things and connectivity, and cyber security products and solutions to governments, and private and public organizations worldwide. It offers MAGNA, a common platform for national ID registries, e-passports, biometric visas, automated fingerprint identification systems, digitized driver's licenses, and electronic voter registration and election management.
