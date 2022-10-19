Superconductor Technologies (OTCMKTS:SCON) Stock Price Up 6%

Superconductor Technologies Inc. (OTCMKTS:SCON – Get Rating) shares rose 6% during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The company traded as high as $2.65 and last traded at $2.65. Approximately 14,500 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 55% from the average daily volume of 32,079 shares. The stock had previously closed at $2.50.

Superconductor Technologies Stock Up 6.0 %

The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $2.65. The company has a quick ratio of 3.45, a current ratio of 3.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28.

Superconductor Technologies Company Profile

Superconductor Technologies, Inc develops, produces and commercializes high temperature superconductor materials and related technologies. It also engages in the development of Conducts superconducting wire platform, that offers zero resistance with high current density. The company was founded on May 11, 1987 and is headquartered in Austin, Texas.

