Swedish Orphan Biovitrum AB (publ) (OTCMKTS:BIOVF) Sets New 52-Week Low at $18.25

Swedish Orphan Biovitrum AB (publ) (OTCMKTS:BIOVF – Get Rating)’s share price hit a new 52-week low during mid-day trading on Monday . The company traded as low as $18.25 and last traded at $18.25, with a volume of 0 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $18.25.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on BIOVF shares. Royal Bank of Canada started coverage on Swedish Orphan Biovitrum AB (publ) in a research note on Wednesday, September 28th. They issued a “sector perform” rating on the stock. Morgan Stanley initiated coverage on Swedish Orphan Biovitrum AB (publ) in a research report on Monday, August 1st. They set an “overweight” rating on the stock. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Swedish Orphan Biovitrum AB (publ) currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $215.00.

Swedish Orphan Biovitrum AB (publ) Stock Performance

The company has a 50-day moving average price of $20.74 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $21.44. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.39 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.15 and a beta of 0.47. The company has a quick ratio of 0.59, a current ratio of 1.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33.

About Swedish Orphan Biovitrum AB (publ)

Swedish Orphan Biovitrum AB (publ) ( OTCMKTS:BIOVF Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 19th. The company reported $0.09 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.08 by $0.01. Swedish Orphan Biovitrum AB (publ) had a return on equity of 13.21% and a net margin of 14.62%. The firm had revenue of $394.40 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $356.60 million. Equities analysts expect that Swedish Orphan Biovitrum AB will post 0.91 earnings per share for the current year.

Swedish Orphan Biovitrum AB (publ), an integrated biotechnology company, researches, develops, manufactures, and sells pharmaceuticals in the therapeutic areas of haematology, immunology, and genetic and metabolic diseases in Europe, North America, and internationally. It offers Alprolix for haemophilia B; Doptelet treatment of thrombocytopenia; Elocta for haemophilia A; Gamifant for hemophagocytic lymphohistiocytosis(HLH); Kineret for cryopyrin associated periodic syndrome, rheumatoid arthritis, and still's disease; Orfadin to treat hereditary tyrosinaemia type-1; and Synagis for serious lower respiratory tract infection.

