Synlogic (NASDAQ:SYBX) Share Price Passes Above Fifty Day Moving Average of $1.04

Synlogic, Inc. (NASDAQ:SYBX – Get Rating)’s share price crossed above its 50-day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a 50-day moving average of $1.04 and traded as high as $1.12. Synlogic shares last traded at $1.08, with a volume of 66,785 shares trading hands.

Separately, Oppenheimer raised their price target on Synlogic from $6.00 to $8.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday.

Synlogic Stock Up 2.8 %

The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $1.04 and a 200-day simple moving average of $1.21. The company has a market cap of $77.96 million, a PE ratio of -1.15 and a beta of 1.18.

Synlogic ( NASDAQ:SYBX Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 11th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.22) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.23) by $0.01. The business had revenue of $0.15 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $0.30 million. Synlogic had a negative return on equity of 44.87% and a negative net margin of 3,290.13%. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Synlogic, Inc. will post -0.88 EPS for the current year.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. UMA Financial Services Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Synlogic during the first quarter worth about $30,000. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc acquired a new stake in shares of Synlogic during the first quarter worth about $79,000. UBS Group AG acquired a new stake in shares of Synlogic during the first quarter worth about $84,000. Millennium Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Synlogic by 60.5% during the second quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 125,126 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $144,000 after purchasing an additional 47,155 shares during the period. Finally, State Street Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Synlogic by 20.8% during the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 154,284 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $177,000 after purchasing an additional 26,519 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 58.11% of the company’s stock.

Synlogic, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, engages in the discovery and development of synthetic biotic medicines to treat metabolic and immunological diseases in the United States. Its therapeutic programs include SYNB1618 and SYNB1934 that are orally administered, non-systemically absorbed drug candidates, which are in Phase II clinical trials to treat phenylketonuria; SYNB1353, an orally administered, non-systemically absorbed drug candidate to treat homocystinuria; SYNB2081 to lower uric acid for the potential treatment of gout; and SYNB8802, an orally administered, non-systemically absorbed drug candidate that is in Phase I clinical trial for the treatment of enteric hyperoxaluria.

