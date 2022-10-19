Talon International (OTCMKTS:TALN) Stock Price Crosses Above Fifty Day Moving Average of $0.12

Talon International, Inc. (OTCMKTS:TALN – Get Rating) passed above its 50 day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a 50 day moving average of $0.12 and traded as high as $0.14. Talon International shares last traded at $0.14, with a volume of 6,000 shares changing hands.

Talon International Stock Performance

The firm has a fifty day moving average of $0.12 and a 200-day moving average of $0.11.

About Talon International

(Get Rating)

Talon International, Inc manufactures and distributes apparel components and accessories to manufacturers of fashion apparel, specialty retailers, and mass merchandisers. The company offers a line of metal, coil, and plastic zippers under the Talon brand name; apparel trim components, including tags, labels, buttons, rivets, leather patches, woven labels, heat transfer seals, tapes, ribbons, printed marketing material, polybasic, packing cartons, and hangers; Flex-It films, adhesive films, overlay films, seam sealing tapes; metal fasteners; stretch waistbands, shirt collars, and inner pocketing panels under the Tekfit brand, as well as packaging and other items; and specialty stretch technology for interlinings.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Talon International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Talon International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.