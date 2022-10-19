Tarena International (NASDAQ:TEDU) Coverage Initiated at StockNews.com

StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Tarena International (NASDAQ:TEDU – Get Rating) in a report published on Saturday morning. The firm issued a strong-buy rating on the business services provider’s stock.

Tarena International Price Performance

Shares of Tarena International stock opened at $4.47 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $50.60 million, a P/E ratio of -4.26 and a beta of -0.53. Tarena International has a 12 month low of $1.46 and a 12 month high of $8.25. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $6.42 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $4.72.

Tarena International (NASDAQ:TEDU – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 16th. The business services provider reported $0.64 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The company had revenue of $96.87 million for the quarter.

Tarena International Company Profile

Tarena International, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides professional education services through full-time and part-time classes under the Tarena brand in the People's Republic of China. It operates through two segments, Adult Professional Education and Childhood & Adolescent Quality Education Services.

