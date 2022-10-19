Tavistock Investments (LON:TAVI) Stock Price Passes Below Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $7.71

Tavistock Investments Plc (LON:TAVI – Get Rating)’s stock price passed below its 200-day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of GBX 7.71 ($0.09) and traded as low as GBX 7.65 ($0.09). Tavistock Investments shares last traded at GBX 7.75 ($0.09), with a volume of 325,053 shares traded.

Tavistock Investments Trading Up 3.2 %

The firm’s 50-day moving average is GBX 8.64 and its 200 day moving average is GBX 7.74. The company has a current ratio of 4.21, a quick ratio of 4.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.80. The firm has a market capitalization of £44.43 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 153.60.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, insider Brian Raven purchased 50,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 16th. The stock was purchased at an average price of GBX 9 ($0.11) per share, for a total transaction of £4,500 ($5,437.41). In related news, insider Oliver Charles Cooke acquired 100,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, July 26th. The stock was bought at an average price of GBX 9 ($0.11) per share, for a total transaction of £9,000 ($10,874.82). Also, insider Brian Raven acquired 50,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 16th. The stock was bought at an average price of GBX 9 ($0.11) per share, with a total value of £4,500 ($5,437.41).

Tavistock Investments Company Profile

Tavistock Investments Plc provides investment management and advisory support services to a network of financial advisers in the United Kingdom. The company offers compliance, regulatory, administration, and accounting services to independent financial advisers; independent financial advice for wealth management, financial planning, and tax saving services to higher net worth clients; and corporate advisory services for businesses.

