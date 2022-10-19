Telecom Argentina (OTCMKTS:TCMFF) Shares Down 32.9%

Telecom Argentina S.A. (OTCMKTS:TCMFF – Get Rating) was down 32.9% during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The company traded as low as $0.55 and last traded at $0.55. Approximately 1,000 shares traded hands during trading, an increase of 77% from the average daily volume of 565 shares. The stock had previously closed at $0.82.

Telecom Argentina Stock Performance

The stock’s fifty day moving average is $0.78 and its 200-day moving average is $0.87.

About Telecom Argentina

Telecom Argentina SA, together with its subsidiaries, provides telecommunications services in Argentina and internationally. The company offers telephone services, including local, domestic, and international long-distance telephone services, as well as public telephone services; and other related supplementary services, such as call waiting, call forwarding, conference calls, caller ID, voice mail, itemized billing, and maintenance services.

