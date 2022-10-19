The Bank of New York Mellon Co. Plans Quarterly Dividend of $0.37 (NYSE:BK)

The Bank of New York Mellon Co. (NYSE:BK – Get Rating) declared a quarterly dividend on Monday, October 17th, RTT News reports. Shareholders of record on Thursday, October 27th will be paid a dividend of 0.37 per share by the bank on Thursday, November 10th. This represents a $1.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.70%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, October 26th.

Bank of New York Mellon has increased its dividend payment by an average of 7.7% annually over the last three years and has increased its dividend annually for the last 10 consecutive years. Bank of New York Mellon has a payout ratio of 31.7% indicating that its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Equities research analysts expect Bank of New York Mellon to earn $4.50 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $1.48 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 32.9%.

Shares of NYSE BK opened at $39.96 on Wednesday. Bank of New York Mellon has a 1 year low of $36.22 and a 1 year high of $64.63. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $41.87 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $43.20. The firm has a market cap of $32.29 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.14, a PEG ratio of 1.53 and a beta of 1.07. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78, a quick ratio of 0.67 and a current ratio of 0.67.

Bank of New York Mellon ( NYSE:BK Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, October 17th. The bank reported $1.21 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.10 by $0.11. Bank of New York Mellon had a return on equity of 9.49% and a net margin of 20.61%. The company had revenue of $4.28 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.20 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.04 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 6.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts forecast that Bank of New York Mellon will post 4.17 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on the company. Piper Sandler cut their price objective on Bank of New York Mellon from $54.00 to $48.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, June 24th. Credit Suisse Group reduced their target price on Bank of New York Mellon from $52.00 to $50.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, July 19th. Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on Bank of New York Mellon from $45.00 to $41.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, October 4th. Citigroup increased their target price on Bank of New York Mellon from $46.00 to $50.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday. Finally, Barclays set a $61.00 target price on Bank of New York Mellon in a report on Tuesday, July 19th. Ten equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Bank of New York Mellon has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $50.50.

In other news, CEO Thomas P. Gibbons sold 105,062 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $43.24, for a total value of $4,542,880.88. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 221,018 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $9,556,818.32. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. 0.08% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. XTX Topco Ltd acquired a new position in Bank of New York Mellon during the first quarter worth $564,000. Advisors Asset Management Inc. increased its position in Bank of New York Mellon by 45.0% during the first quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 11,194 shares of the bank’s stock worth $556,000 after buying an additional 3,472 shares during the last quarter. Stevens Capital Management LP acquired a new position in Bank of New York Mellon during the first quarter worth $516,000. Toroso Investments LLC increased its position in Bank of New York Mellon by 9.6% during the first quarter. Toroso Investments LLC now owns 9,206 shares of the bank’s stock worth $457,000 after buying an additional 808 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Fund Management at Engine No. 1 LLC acquired a new position in Bank of New York Mellon during the first quarter worth $311,000. 83.00% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

The Bank of New York Mellon Corporation provides a range of financial products and services in the United States and internationally. The company operates through Securities Services, Market and Wealth Services, Investment and Wealth Management, and Other segments. The Securities Services segment offers custody, trust and depositary, accounting, exchange-traded funds, middle-office solutions, transfer agency, services for private equity and real estate funds, foreign exchange, securities lending, liquidity/lending services, prime brokerage, and data analytics.

