The Hartford Financial Services Group, Inc. (NYSE:HIG) Short Interest Down 9.7% in September

The Hartford Financial Services Group, Inc. (NYSE:HIG – Get Rating) saw a significant drop in short interest in the month of September. As of September 30th, there was short interest totalling 2,880,000 shares, a drop of 9.7% from the September 15th total of 3,190,000 shares. Currently, 0.9% of the company’s stock are short sold. Based on an average daily volume of 1,820,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 1.6 days.

Insider Transactions at The Hartford Financial Services Group

In other news, SVP Scott R. Lewis sold 2,558 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $65.04, for a total transaction of $166,372.32. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 18,396 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,196,475.84. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. 1.80% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Institutional Trading of The Hartford Financial Services Group

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Invesco Ltd. boosted its stake in The Hartford Financial Services Group by 1.7% in the 1st quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 7,574,487 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $543,925,000 after purchasing an additional 127,350 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its holdings in The Hartford Financial Services Group by 5.8% in the 1st quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 5,612,529 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $403,036,000 after acquiring an additional 307,231 shares in the last quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA raised its holdings in The Hartford Financial Services Group by 4.3% in the 2nd quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 4,341,609 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $284,070,000 after acquiring an additional 179,857 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its holdings in The Hartford Financial Services Group by 3.4% in the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 4,168,741 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $299,357,000 after acquiring an additional 137,012 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Norges Bank acquired a new position in The Hartford Financial Services Group in the 4th quarter valued at $242,083,000. 90.14% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

The Hartford Financial Services Group Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE HIG traded up $0.78 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $66.80. 1,647,556 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,968,757. The company has a quick ratio of 0.30, a current ratio of 0.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31. The Hartford Financial Services Group has a 12 month low of $60.17 and a 12 month high of $78.17. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $65.58 and its 200 day moving average price is $67.34. The firm has a market capitalization of $21.59 billion, a PE ratio of 10.99, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.32 and a beta of 0.87.

The Hartford Financial Services Group (NYSE:HIG – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, July 28th. The insurance provider reported $2.15 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.52 by $0.63. The Hartford Financial Services Group had a return on equity of 15.03% and a net margin of 9.42%. The company had revenue of $3.77 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.53 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $2.33 EPS. As a group, analysts predict that The Hartford Financial Services Group will post 7.02 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The Hartford Financial Services Group Dividend Announcement

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, October 4th. Investors of record on Thursday, September 1st were paid a $0.385 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, August 31st. This represents a $1.54 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.31%. The Hartford Financial Services Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 25.33%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on HIG shares. StockNews.com started coverage on The Hartford Financial Services Group in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Barclays dropped their target price on The Hartford Financial Services Group to $78.00 in a research report on Tuesday, August 9th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on The Hartford Financial Services Group from $73.00 to $76.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, August 19th. Jefferies Financial Group lowered their price target on The Hartford Financial Services Group from $77.00 to $72.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, July 12th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lowered their price target on The Hartford Financial Services Group from $77.00 to $71.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, August 1st. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $81.20.

The Hartford Financial Services Group Company Profile

The Hartford Financial Services Group, Inc provides insurance and financial services to individual and business customers in the United States, the United Kingdom, and internationally. Its Commercial Lines segment offers workers' compensation, property, automobile, liability, umbrella, bond, marine, livestock, and reinsurance; and customized insurance products and risk management services, including professional liability, bond, surety, and specialty casualty coverages through regional offices, branches, sales and policyholder service centers, independent retail agents and brokers, wholesale agents, and reinsurance brokers.

