The Southern Company (NYSE:SO) Shares Sold by Hyman Charles D

Hyman Charles D cut its holdings in shares of The Southern Company (NYSE:SO – Get Rating) by 0.6% in the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 456,882 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 2,973 shares during the quarter. Southern accounts for about 2.4% of Hyman Charles D’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 8th largest holding. Hyman Charles D’s holdings in Southern were worth $32,580,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of SO. Landmark Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Southern during the 1st quarter worth about $25,000. IndexIQ Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Southern during the 1st quarter worth about $25,000. Johnson Midwest Financial LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Southern during the 2nd quarter worth about $25,000. Hardy Reed LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Southern during the 1st quarter worth about $36,000. Finally, Hazlett Burt & Watson Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Southern during the 1st quarter worth about $54,000. 62.20% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Southern alerts:

Southern Stock Performance

SO traded down $1.11 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $64.28. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 62,855 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,269,537. The stock has a market cap of $68.33 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.69, a PEG ratio of 4.39 and a beta of 0.54. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $74.49 and a 200 day simple moving average of $73.80. The company has a current ratio of 0.85, a quick ratio of 0.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.55. The Southern Company has a twelve month low of $60.71 and a twelve month high of $80.57.

Southern Dividend Announcement

Southern ( NYSE:SO Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 28th. The utilities provider reported $1.07 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.84 by $0.23. Southern had a return on equity of 12.09% and a net margin of 12.13%. The company had revenue of $7.21 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.31 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.84 EPS. Southern’s revenue for the quarter was up 38.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts expect that The Southern Company will post 3.61 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, December 6th. Stockholders of record on Monday, November 21st will be issued a dividend of $0.68 per share. This represents a $2.72 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.23%. Southern’s payout ratio is presently 95.77%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Seaport Res Ptn reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Southern in a research note on Thursday, June 30th. The Goldman Sachs Group raised their price objective on Southern from $53.00 to $61.00 and gave the company a “sell” rating in a research note on Monday, August 22nd. Guggenheim raised their price objective on Southern from $76.00 to $80.00 in a research note on Thursday, July 21st. UBS Group raised Southern from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price objective for the company from $76.00 to $87.00 in a research note on Thursday, August 4th. Finally, Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on Southern from $69.00 to $68.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, September 22nd. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Southern presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $74.75.

Insider Transactions at Southern

In other news, CEO Stephen E. Kuczynski sold 14,500 shares of Southern stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $79.47, for a total transaction of $1,152,315.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 115,284 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,161,619.48. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In related news, CEO Stephen E. Kuczynski sold 14,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $79.47, for a total value of $1,152,315.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 115,284 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,161,619.48. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, EVP James Y. Kerr II sold 25,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, July 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $76.00, for a total value of $1,900,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 136,987 shares in the company, valued at approximately $10,411,012. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 54,000 shares of company stock valued at $3,987,855. 0.37% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

About Southern

(Get Rating)

The Southern Company, through its subsidiaries, engages in the generation, transmission, and distribution of electricity. It operates through Gas Distribution Operations, Gas Pipeline Investments, Wholesale Gas Services, and Gas Marketing Services segments. The company also develops, constructs, acquires, owns, and manages power generation assets, including renewable energy projects and sells electricity in the wholesale market; and distributes natural gas in Illinois, Georgia, Virginia, and Tennessee, as well as provides gas marketing services, wholesale gas services, and gas pipeline investments operations.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for The Southern Company (NYSE:SO – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Southern Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Southern and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.