Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. (NYSE:TMO) Shares Bought by ZWJ Investment Counsel Inc.

ZWJ Investment Counsel Inc. raised its holdings in Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. (NYSE:TMO – Get Rating) by 2.3% in the second quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 58,294 shares of the medical research company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,335 shares during the period. Thermo Fisher Scientific comprises 1.9% of ZWJ Investment Counsel Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 18th biggest holding. ZWJ Investment Counsel Inc.’s holdings in Thermo Fisher Scientific were worth $31,670,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. lifted its stake in Thermo Fisher Scientific by 16.2% during the first quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 51,855 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $30,628,000 after buying an additional 7,238 shares in the last quarter. Kovitz Investment Group Partners LLC lifted its stake in Thermo Fisher Scientific by 1,359.7% during the first quarter. Kovitz Investment Group Partners LLC now owns 10,612 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $6,268,000 after buying an additional 9,885 shares in the last quarter. Marietta Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in Thermo Fisher Scientific by 4.3% during the first quarter. Marietta Wealth Management LLC now owns 12,912 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $7,626,000 after buying an additional 529 shares in the last quarter. Kingfisher Capital LLC lifted its stake in Thermo Fisher Scientific by 1.6% during the first quarter. Kingfisher Capital LLC now owns 8,200 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $4,843,000 after buying an additional 133 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Investors Research Corp lifted its stake in Thermo Fisher Scientific by 1,071.4% during the second quarter. Investors Research Corp now owns 82 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $45,000 after buying an additional 75 shares in the last quarter. 86.50% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Thermo Fisher Scientific alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

TMO has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Credit Suisse Group assumed coverage on shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific in a research note on Wednesday, August 24th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $675.00 price objective for the company. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Thermo Fisher Scientific in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. SVB Leerink upped their target price on Thermo Fisher Scientific from $630.00 to $650.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, July 29th. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on Thermo Fisher Scientific from $670.00 to $678.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, July 29th. Finally, Barclays dropped their target price on Thermo Fisher Scientific from $685.00 to $595.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, September 12th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Thermo Fisher Scientific presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $651.63.

Insider Activity

Thermo Fisher Scientific Stock Performance

In other news, CFO Stephen Williamson sold 15,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $601.32, for a total value of $9,019,800.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 43,944 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $26,424,406.08. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . In other news, CFO Stephen Williamson sold 15,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $601.32, for a total value of $9,019,800.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 43,944 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $26,424,406.08. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . Also, Director Jim P. Manzi sold 814 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $597.24, for a total value of $486,153.36. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 15,807 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $9,440,572.68. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last three months, insiders sold 55,397 shares of company stock valued at $33,012,754. 0.43% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

TMO stock traded down $23.80 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $500.60. 52,222 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,309,465. Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. has a twelve month low of $488.26 and a twelve month high of $672.34. The company has a quick ratio of 1.13, a current ratio of 1.65 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $548.14 and a 200-day simple moving average of $551.58. The stock has a market capitalization of $196.13 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.91, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.57 and a beta of 0.86.

Thermo Fisher Scientific (NYSE:TMO – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 28th. The medical research company reported $5.51 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $4.92 by $0.59. Thermo Fisher Scientific had a return on equity of 24.36% and a net margin of 17.37%. The company had revenue of $10.97 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $9.95 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $5.60 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 18.3% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. will post 22.93 earnings per share for the current year.

Thermo Fisher Scientific Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc offers life sciences solutions, analytical instruments, specialty diagnostics, and laboratory products and service worldwide. The company's Life Sciences Solutions segment offers reagents, instruments, and consumables for biological and medical research, discovery, and production of drugs and vaccines, as well as diagnosis of infections and diseases to pharmaceutical, biotechnology, agricultural, clinical, healthcare, academic, and government markets.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TMO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. (NYSE:TMO – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Thermo Fisher Scientific Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Thermo Fisher Scientific and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.