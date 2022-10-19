Thompson Davis & CO. Inc. Purchases 18,374 Shares of The Coca-Cola Company (NYSE:KO)

Thompson Davis & CO. Inc. grew its position in The Coca-Cola Company (NYSE:KO – Get Rating) by 221.2% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 26,679 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 18,374 shares during the quarter. Coca-Cola makes up approximately 1.3% of Thompson Davis & CO. Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 18th largest holding. Thompson Davis & CO. Inc.’s holdings in Coca-Cola were worth $1,678,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.
Other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. TRH Financial LLC increased its position in Coca-Cola by 11.7% during the first quarter. TRH Financial LLC now owns 143,657 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,907,000 after acquiring an additional 15,091 shares during the period. Annex Advisory Services LLC boosted its stake in Coca-Cola by 3.8% during the first quarter. Annex Advisory Services LLC now owns 7,448 shares of the company’s stock worth $462,000 after buying an additional 273 shares in the last quarter. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. boosted its stake in Coca-Cola by 0.6% during the first quarter. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. now owns 108,024 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,697,000 after buying an additional 671 shares in the last quarter. Westwood Holdings Group Inc. boosted its stake in Coca-Cola by 6.1% during the first quarter. Westwood Holdings Group Inc. now owns 72,418 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,490,000 after buying an additional 4,169 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald Investment Advisor L.P boosted its stake in Coca-Cola by 76.7% during the first quarter. Cantor Fitzgerald Investment Advisor L.P now owns 27,234 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,689,000 after buying an additional 11,825 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 68.93% of the company’s stock.
Insider Activity at Coca-Cola
In other news, insider Henrique Braun sold 11,318 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $64.35, for a total transaction of $728,313.30. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 22,828 shares in the company, valued at $1,468,981.80. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other Coca-Cola news, insider Henrique Braun sold 11,318 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $64.35, for a total value of $728,313.30. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 22,828 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,468,981.80. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, CEO James Quincey sold 32,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, July 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $64.09, for a total value of $2,050,880.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 351,737 shares in the company, valued at $22,542,824.33. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 45,830 shares of company stock valued at $2,939,961 over the last quarter. 0.98% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.
Coca-Cola Stock Down 1.0 %
Coca-Cola (NYSE:KO – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 26th. The company reported $0.70 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.67 by $0.03. Coca-Cola had a net margin of 23.16% and a return on equity of 42.13%. The firm had revenue of $11.30 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $10.57 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.68 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.9% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts expect that The Coca-Cola Company will post 2.46 earnings per share for the current year.
Coca-Cola Announces Dividend
The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, October 3rd. Investors of record on Friday, September 16th were paid a $0.44 dividend. This represents a $1.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.15%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, September 15th. Coca-Cola’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 79.64%.
Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades
Several equities research analysts have recently commented on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada set a $69.00 target price on shares of Coca-Cola in a research note on Tuesday, July 26th. Credit Suisse Group reduced their target price on shares of Coca-Cola from $68.00 to $64.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, October 3rd. UBS Group reduced their target price on shares of Coca-Cola from $73.00 to $63.00 in a research note on Thursday, October 13th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their target price on shares of Coca-Cola from $65.00 to $59.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, October 14th. Finally, Wedbush began coverage on shares of Coca-Cola in a research report on Monday, October 10th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $63.00 price target on the stock. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Coca-Cola presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $67.05.
Coca-Cola Profile
The Coca-Cola Company, a beverage company, manufactures, markets, and sells various nonalcoholic beverages worldwide. The company provides sparkling soft drinks; flavored and enhanced water, and sports drinks; juice, dairy, and plant-based beverages; tea and coffee; and energy drinks. It also offers beverage concentrates and syrups, as well as fountain syrups to fountain retailers, such as restaurants and convenience stores.
Recommended Stories
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Coca-Cola (KO)
- Is Netflix A Blockbuster Or Another Blockbuster Video?
- Intel – Are We Near A Bottom?
- Merck Nears Breakout Point After October Surprise Good News
- Target Is About To Start A 20% Rally Into The Holidays
- Does J&J Have Enough Alpha to Be a Solid Low Beta Stock?
Want to see what other hedge funds are holding KO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for The Coca-Cola Company (NYSE:KO – Get Rating).
Receive News & Ratings for Coca-Cola Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Coca-Cola and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.