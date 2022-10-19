Thompson Davis & CO. Inc. Purchases 741 Shares of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF (NYSEARCA:VIG)

Thompson Davis & CO. Inc. increased its position in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF (NYSEARCA:VIG – Get Rating) by 19.2% in the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 4,597 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 741 shares during the quarter. Thompson Davis & CO. Inc.’s holdings in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF were worth $660,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors also recently modified their holdings of VIG. PFG Advisors purchased a new stake in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF in the second quarter valued at approximately $55,029,000. CFS Investment Advisory Services LLC raised its stake in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF by 16,127.4% in the first quarter. CFS Investment Advisory Services LLC now owns 428,078 shares of the company’s stock valued at $47,000 after purchasing an additional 425,440 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its stake in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF by 5.0% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 7,185,870 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,165,261,000 after purchasing an additional 344,832 shares in the last quarter. Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. purchased a new stake in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF in the first quarter valued at approximately $52,632,000. Finally, First Republic Investment Management Inc. raised its stake in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF by 12.9% in the first quarter. First Republic Investment Management Inc. now owns 2,756,076 shares of the company’s stock valued at $446,925,000 after purchasing an additional 315,772 shares in the last quarter.

Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF Trading Down 1.2 %

Shares of VIG stock traded down $1.64 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $139.38. 55,056 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,701,005. Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF has a 12-month low of $132.64 and a 12-month high of $172.87. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $146.50 and its 200-day simple moving average is $149.34.

About Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF

Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the investment performance of the Dividend Achievers Select Index. Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation Index Fund. The Fund will hold all the stocks in the index in approximately the same proportions as their weightings in the index.

