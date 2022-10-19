Thompson Davis & CO. Inc. Purchases New Holdings in Union Pacific Co. (NYSE:UNP)

Thompson Davis & CO. Inc. purchased a new stake in Union Pacific Co. (NYSE:UNP – Get Rating) in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 2,450 shares of the railroad operator’s stock, valued at approximately $523,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of UNP. Orion Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in Union Pacific during the 1st quarter worth $25,000. Aspire Private Capital LLC raised its stake in Union Pacific by 92.3% during the 1st quarter. Aspire Private Capital LLC now owns 100 shares of the railroad operator’s stock worth $27,000 after buying an additional 48 shares during the period. Dravo Bay LLC bought a new position in Union Pacific during the first quarter worth about $29,000. Enterprise Trust & Investment Co acquired a new position in Union Pacific in the second quarter valued at about $29,000. Finally, Cyrus J. Lawrence LLC acquired a new position in Union Pacific in the first quarter valued at about $34,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 77.89% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

UNP has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. StockNews.com cut Union Pacific from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 11th. Cowen reduced their price objective on Union Pacific to $261.00 in a research report on Friday, July 22nd. Credit Suisse Group reduced their price objective on Union Pacific from $272.00 to $244.00 in a research report on Tuesday, October 11th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their price objective on Union Pacific from $260.00 to $232.00 in a research report on Friday, July 22nd. Finally, Benchmark reduced their price objective on Union Pacific to $220.00 in a research report on Thursday, October 13th. Thirteen analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Union Pacific has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $238.96.

Union Pacific Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE UNP traded down $2.17 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $199.47. 60,437 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,911,143. The firm has a market capitalization of $124.57 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.79, a P/E/G ratio of 1.67 and a beta of 1.15. Union Pacific Co. has a 52 week low of $186.89 and a 52 week high of $278.94. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.33, a quick ratio of 0.53 and a current ratio of 0.66. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $218.03 and its 200 day simple moving average is $221.78.

Union Pacific (NYSE:UNP – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 21st. The railroad operator reported $2.93 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.82 by $0.11. The business had revenue of $6.27 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.11 billion. Union Pacific had a return on equity of 52.00% and a net margin of 29.23%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 13.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $2.72 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts predict that Union Pacific Co. will post 11.57 EPS for the current year.

Union Pacific Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 30th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, August 31st were issued a $1.30 dividend. This represents a $5.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.61%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, August 30th. Union Pacific’s dividend payout ratio is presently 48.46%.

Union Pacific Profile

Union Pacific Corporation, through its subsidiary, Union Pacific Railroad Company, operates in the railroad business in the United States. The company offers transportation services for grain and grain products, fertilizers, food and refrigerated products, and coal and renewables to grain processors, animal feeders, ethanol producers, and other agricultural users; petroleum, and liquid petroleum gases; and construction products, industrial chemicals, plastics, forest products, specialized products, metals and ores, soda ash, and sand, as well as finished automobiles, automotive parts, and merchandise in intermodal containers.

