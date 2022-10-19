Tradition Wealth Management LLC Has $2.88 Million Holdings in Vanguard Real Estate ETF (NYSEARCA:VNQ)

Tradition Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Vanguard Real Estate ETF (NYSEARCA:VNQ – Get Rating) by 2.2% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 31,590 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after purchasing an additional 694 shares during the period. Tradition Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Real Estate ETF were worth $2,878,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in VNQ. Burns J W & Co. Inc. NY lifted its position in Vanguard Real Estate ETF by 16.7% during the 1st quarter. Burns J W & Co. Inc. NY now owns 2,941 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $319,000 after purchasing an additional 420 shares during the period. Sound Income Strategies LLC lifted its position in Vanguard Real Estate ETF by 14.0% during the 1st quarter. Sound Income Strategies LLC now owns 14,162 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,535,000 after purchasing an additional 1,744 shares during the period. Stone Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in Vanguard Real Estate ETF by 2.6% during the 1st quarter. Stone Asset Management Inc. now owns 9,288 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,007,000 after purchasing an additional 239 shares during the period. Strategy Asset Managers LLC acquired a new position in Vanguard Real Estate ETF during the 1st quarter valued at about $223,000. Finally, Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC lifted its position in Vanguard Real Estate ETF by 10.6% during the 1st quarter. Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC now owns 128,368 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $13,911,000 after purchasing an additional 12,282 shares during the period.

Vanguard Real Estate ETF stock traded down $2.18 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $77.69. 259,700 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 5,738,635. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $89.45 and its 200-day moving average is $94.95. Vanguard Real Estate ETF has a fifty-two week low of $74.66 and a fifty-two week high of $116.71.

Vanguard Real Estate ETF Profile

Vanguard REIT ETF (the Fund) is an open-end investment company. The Fund invests in stocks issued by real estate investment trusts (REITs), companies that purchase office buildings, hotels, and other real property. It tracks the return of the MSCI US RIT Index, a gauge of real estate stocks. The Vanguard Group, Inc provides investment advisory services to the Fund.

