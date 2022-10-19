Treasurer of the State of North Carolina Has $45.76 Million Stock Holdings in Intuit Inc. (NASDAQ:INTU)

Treasurer of the State of North Carolina lifted its position in shares of Intuit Inc. (NASDAQ:INTU – Get Rating) by 4.9% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 118,730 shares of the software maker’s stock after purchasing an additional 5,582 shares during the period. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina’s holdings in Intuit were worth $45,763,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV boosted its holdings in Intuit by 2,297.8% in the 1st quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 7,625 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $3,666,000 after purchasing an additional 7,307 shares during the period. Bridges Investment Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Intuit by 34.0% during the 1st quarter. Bridges Investment Management Inc. now owns 2,876 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $1,383,000 after acquiring an additional 730 shares during the period. Contravisory Investment Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Intuit by 3.4% during the 1st quarter. Contravisory Investment Management Inc. now owns 704 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $339,000 after acquiring an additional 23 shares during the period. Nordea Investment Management AB increased its position in Intuit by 1.6% during the 1st quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 235,897 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $113,238,000 after purchasing an additional 3,753 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Strategy Asset Managers LLC increased its position in Intuit by 4.6% during the 1st quarter. Strategy Asset Managers LLC now owns 2,178 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $1,047,000 after purchasing an additional 96 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 83.31% of the company’s stock.

Intuit Stock Performance

NASDAQ INTU traded down $8.29 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $400.36. 25,577 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,673,470. Intuit Inc. has a 1 year low of $339.36 and a 1 year high of $716.86. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $427.98 and its 200-day simple moving average is $420.24. The company has a quick ratio of 1.39, a current ratio of 1.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39. The stock has a market capitalization of $112.85 billion, a P/E ratio of 56.62, a P/E/G ratio of 2.66 and a beta of 1.19.

Intuit Increases Dividend

Intuit ( NASDAQ:INTU Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 23rd. The software maker reported $0.22 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.02 by $0.20. The business had revenue of $2.41 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.35 billion. Intuit had a net margin of 16.23% and a return on equity of 16.47%. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $1.28 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts expect that Intuit Inc. will post 9.08 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, October 18th. Shareholders of record on Monday, October 10th were given a dividend of $0.78 per share. This is an increase from Intuit’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.68. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, October 6th. This represents a $3.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.78%. Intuit’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 43.03%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, EVP James Alexander Chriss sold 1,071 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $462.09, for a total value of $494,898.39. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 1,003 shares in the company, valued at approximately $463,476.27. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. In related news, CFO Michelle M. Clatterbuck sold 1,791 shares of Intuit stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $462.12, for a total value of $827,656.92. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 1,350 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $623,862. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, EVP James Alexander Chriss sold 1,071 shares of Intuit stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $462.09, for a total transaction of $494,898.39. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 1,003 shares in the company, valued at $463,476.27. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 39,318 shares of company stock valued at $18,027,628 over the last 90 days. Insiders own 3.27% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on INTU shares. CICC Research assumed coverage on shares of Intuit in a research report on Monday, September 19th. They set a “market perform” rating for the company. Piper Sandler increased their price objective on shares of Intuit from $500.00 to $553.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 24th. Barclays decreased their price objective on shares of Intuit from $585.00 to $502.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday. BMO Capital Markets increased their price objective on shares of Intuit from $475.00 to $533.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 17th. Finally, Oppenheimer increased their price objective on shares of Intuit from $476.00 to $516.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 24th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $540.11.

Intuit Company Profile

Intuit Inc provides financial management and compliance products and services for consumers, small businesses, self-employed, and accounting professionals in the United States, Canada, and internationally. The company operates in four segments: Small Business & Self-Employed, Consumer, Credit Karma, and ProConnect.

