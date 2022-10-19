Treasurer of the State of North Carolina Purchases 3,311 Shares of Adobe Inc. (NASDAQ:ADBE)

Treasurer of the State of North Carolina boosted its position in Adobe Inc. (NASDAQ:ADBE – Get Rating) by 1.6% in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 205,353 shares of the software company’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,311 shares during the quarter. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina’s holdings in Adobe were worth $75,172,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. American National Bank grew its stake in shares of Adobe by 19.7% during the first quarter. American National Bank now owns 522 shares of the software company’s stock worth $238,000 after acquiring an additional 86 shares during the last quarter. Legacy Private Trust Co. purchased a new stake in Adobe in the first quarter valued at approximately $1,761,000. Sound Income Strategies LLC boosted its position in Adobe by 23.6% in the first quarter. Sound Income Strategies LLC now owns 131 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $60,000 after buying an additional 25 shares during the last quarter. Addison Capital Co boosted its position in Adobe by 12.0% in the first quarter. Addison Capital Co now owns 719 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $328,000 after buying an additional 77 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Orser Capital Management LLC boosted its position in Adobe by 4.6% in the first quarter. Orser Capital Management LLC now owns 9,380 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $4,274,000 after buying an additional 414 shares during the last quarter. 80.75% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Insider Transactions at Adobe

In other news, Director John E. Warnock sold 3,500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, October 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $286.11, for a total transaction of $1,001,385.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 400,465 shares in the company, valued at approximately $114,577,041.15. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In related news, Director John E. Warnock sold 3,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $286.11, for a total transaction of $1,001,385.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 400,465 shares in the company, valued at approximately $114,577,041.15. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Daniel Durn bought 3,250 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 22nd. The shares were purchased at an average price of $288.11 per share, with a total value of $936,357.50. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief financial officer now directly owns 8,948 shares in the company, valued at $2,578,008.28. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 8,469 shares of company stock worth $2,830,451. 0.23% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Adobe Trading Up 1.9 %

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on the company. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their target price on Adobe from $425.00 to $395.00 in a research report on Wednesday. Morgan Stanley dropped their target price on Adobe from $362.00 to $337.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, September 16th. Edward Jones lowered Adobe from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, September 19th. Cowen lowered their price objective on Adobe from $520.00 to $400.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, September 16th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company lowered Adobe from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and lowered their price objective for the stock from $425.00 to $310.00 in a research report on Monday, September 19th. Sixteen analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Adobe has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $420.78.

Shares of ADBE traded up $5.56 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $298.54. The company had a trading volume of 230,035 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,693,344. Adobe Inc. has a 1-year low of $274.73 and a 1-year high of $699.54. The stock has a market cap of $138.79 billion, a PE ratio of 29.70, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.93 and a beta of 1.24. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $347.18 and a 200-day simple moving average of $383.29. The company has a quick ratio of 1.14, a current ratio of 1.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25.

Adobe (NASDAQ:ADBE – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, September 15th. The software company reported $2.63 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.65 by ($0.02). The business had revenue of $4.43 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.44 billion. Adobe had a return on equity of 36.49% and a net margin of 28.00%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 12.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $2.65 earnings per share. Research analysts forecast that Adobe Inc. will post 11.12 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Adobe

(Get Rating)

Adobe Inc operates as a diversified software company worldwide. It operates through three segments: Digital Media, Digital Experience, and Publishing and Advertising. The Digital Media segment offers products, services, and solutions that enable individuals, teams, and enterprises to create, publish, and promote content; and Document Cloud, a unified cloud-based document services platform.

Featured Articles

