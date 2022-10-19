Treasurer of the State of North Carolina Sells 320 Shares of Starbucks Co. (NASDAQ:SBUX)

Treasurer of the State of North Carolina trimmed its position in shares of Starbucks Co. (NASDAQ:SBUX – Get Rating) by 0.1% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 495,055 shares of the coffee company’s stock after selling 320 shares during the quarter. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina’s holdings in Starbucks were worth $37,817,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the stock. Crewe Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Starbucks by 33.1% during the second quarter. Crewe Advisors LLC now owns 1,415 shares of the coffee company’s stock valued at $108,000 after purchasing an additional 352 shares during the last quarter. Pacifica Capital Investments LLC grew its stake in shares of Starbucks by 7.5% during the second quarter. Pacifica Capital Investments LLC now owns 434,648 shares of the coffee company’s stock valued at $33,203,000 after purchasing an additional 30,464 shares during the last quarter. Steel Peak Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Starbucks by 14.1% during the second quarter. Steel Peak Wealth Management LLC now owns 36,513 shares of the coffee company’s stock valued at $2,789,000 after purchasing an additional 4,523 shares during the last quarter. Wright Investors Service Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Starbucks during the second quarter valued at approximately $394,000. Finally, Carnegie Capital Asset Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Starbucks by 1.6% during the second quarter. Carnegie Capital Asset Management LLC now owns 96,709 shares of the coffee company’s stock valued at $7,388,000 after purchasing an additional 1,497 shares during the last quarter. 67.97% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Starbucks Stock Performance

Shares of Starbucks stock traded down $1.70 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $87.26. 260,585 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 7,073,182. The stock has a market cap of $100.12 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.92, a PEG ratio of 1.96 and a beta of 0.88. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $87.21 and its 200-day moving average price is $81.35. Starbucks Co. has a 12 month low of $68.39 and a 12 month high of $117.80.

Starbucks Increases Dividend

Starbucks ( NASDAQ:SBUX Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, August 2nd. The coffee company reported $0.84 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.77 by $0.07. Starbucks had a net margin of 13.03% and a negative return on equity of 47.28%. The firm had revenue of $8.15 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.22 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.01 EPS. Equities research analysts forecast that Starbucks Co. will post 2.88 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 25th. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 11th will be paid a $0.53 dividend. This is a positive change from Starbucks’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.49. This represents a $2.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.43%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, November 9th. Starbucks’s dividend payout ratio is currently 55.21%.

Insider Activity

In other news, Director Mellody L. Hobson acquired 54,750 shares of Starbucks stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 15th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $92.58 per share, with a total value of $5,068,755.00. Following the purchase, the director now owns 433,254 shares in the company, valued at approximately $40,110,655.32. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. In other news, Director Mellody L. Hobson acquired 54,750 shares of Starbucks stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 15th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $92.58 per share, with a total value of $5,068,755.00. Following the purchase, the director now owns 433,254 shares in the company, valued at approximately $40,110,655.32. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, EVP Zabrina Jenkins sold 4,020 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $93.00, for a total transaction of $373,860.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 36,337 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,379,341. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.27% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Citigroup increased their price objective on shares of Starbucks from $90.00 to $94.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 7th. Barclays increased their price objective on shares of Starbucks from $96.00 to $100.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 14th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Starbucks in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Cowen increased their target price on shares of Starbucks from $94.00 to $104.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, August 18th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their target price on shares of Starbucks from $92.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 14th. Fifteen analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $102.23.

Starbucks Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Starbucks Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a roaster, marketer, and retailer of specialty coffee worldwide. The company operates through three segments: North America, International, and Channel Development. Its stores offer coffee and tea beverages, roasted whole beans and ground coffees, single serve products, and ready-to-drink beverages; and various food products, such as pastries, breakfast sandwiches, and lunch items.

See Also

