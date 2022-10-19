Trinseo (NYSE:TSE) Sets New 52-Week Low at $17.88

Trinseo PLC (NYSE:TSE – Get Rating)’s share price reached a new 52-week low during trading on Wednesday . The company traded as low as $17.88 and last traded at $18.02, with a volume of 666453 shares. The stock had previously closed at $19.15.

A number of equities analysts have commented on TSE shares. Barclays lowered their price objective on Trinseo from $35.00 to $22.00 in a research note on Tuesday, October 11th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their price target on Trinseo from $34.00 to $22.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, September 27th. StockNews.com started coverage on Trinseo in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “sell” rating on the stock. Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on Trinseo from $33.00 to $20.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. Finally, TheStreet downgraded Trinseo from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 16th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Trinseo has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $21.52.

The firm has a market capitalization of $630.21 million, a P/E ratio of 2.59 and a beta of 1.41. The business has a 50-day moving average of $24.55 and a 200 day moving average of $36.55. The company has a current ratio of 2.22, a quick ratio of 1.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.49.

Trinseo ( NYSE:TSE Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Monday, August 8th. The basic materials company reported $1.79 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.02 by ($0.23). Trinseo had a net margin of 5.04% and a return on equity of 26.89%. The firm had revenue of $1.43 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.37 billion. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Trinseo PLC will post 2 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, October 20th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, October 6th will be issued a dividend of $0.32 per share. This represents a $1.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 7.10%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, October 5th. Trinseo’s dividend payout ratio is currently 18.42%.

In related news, Director Jeanmarie F. Desmond acquired 1,335 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 7th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $25.46 per share, with a total value of $33,989.10. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 5,665 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $144,230.90. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In related news, Director Jeanmarie F. Desmond acquired 1,335 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 7th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $25.46 per share, with a total value of $33,989.10. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 5,665 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $144,230.90. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Jeffrey J. Cote bought 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 15th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $31.76 per share, for a total transaction of $317,600.00. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 30,117 shares in the company, valued at $956,515.92. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Corporate insiders own 1.50% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of TSE. Renaissance Technologies LLC purchased a new position in Trinseo in the first quarter valued at approximately $13,355,000. State Street Corp lifted its stake in Trinseo by 7.1% in the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,493,866 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $71,586,000 after purchasing an additional 98,697 shares during the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP purchased a new position in Trinseo in the first quarter valued at approximately $4,634,000. Russell Investments Group Ltd. purchased a new position in Trinseo in the second quarter valued at approximately $3,475,000. Finally, Acadian Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in Trinseo in the first quarter valued at approximately $3,327,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 97.00% of the company’s stock.

Trinseo PLC, a materials solutions provider, manufactures and sells plastics and latex binders in the United States, Europe, the Asia-Pacific, and internationally. The company operates through six segments: Engineered Materials, Latex Binders, Base Plastics, Polystyrene, Feedstocks, and Americas Styrenics.

