TRU Independence Asset Management 2 LLC Reduces Stock Position in iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF (NYSEARCA:IJR)

TRU Independence Asset Management 2 LLC lessened its stake in iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF (NYSEARCA:IJR – Get Rating) by 21.5% in the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 2,197 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 601 shares during the period. TRU Independence Asset Management 2 LLC’s holdings in iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF were worth $203,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Leonard Rickey Investment Advisors P.L.L.C. boosted its stake in shares of iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF by 2.0% in the first quarter. Leonard Rickey Investment Advisors P.L.L.C. now owns 5,154 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $556,000 after purchasing an additional 99 shares during the period. Blodgett Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its stake in iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF by 2.9% during the 1st quarter. Blodgett Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 3,540 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $382,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. Edmonds Duncan Registered Investment Advisors LLC boosted its stake in iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF by 1.1% during the 2nd quarter. Edmonds Duncan Registered Investment Advisors LLC now owns 9,279 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $857,000 after acquiring an additional 103 shares during the last quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust boosted its stake in iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF by 5.9% during the 1st quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 1,888 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $204,000 after acquiring an additional 105 shares during the last quarter. Finally, LexAurum Advisors LLC boosted its stake in iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF by 1.7% during the 1st quarter. LexAurum Advisors LLC now owns 6,700 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $723,000 after acquiring an additional 112 shares during the last quarter.

iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF Trading Down 2.0 %

NYSEARCA IJR traded down $1.84 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $90.97. 286,459 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 4,705,042. iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF has a 12 month low of $86.40 and a 12 month high of $121.45. The company has a 50 day moving average of $95.66 and a two-hundred day moving average of $97.52.

iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF Profile

iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF, formerly iShares S&P SmallCap 600 Index Fund, seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Standard & Poor’s SmallCap 600 Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of publicly traded securities in the small-capitalization sector of the United States equity market.

