TrueShares Technology, AI & Deep Learning ETF (NYSEARCA:LRNZ) Trading 2.1% Higher

TrueShares Technology, AI & Deep Learning ETF (NYSEARCA:LRNZ – Get Rating) traded up 2.1% during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as $25.96 and last traded at $25.49. 6,908 shares traded hands during trading, an increase of 9% from the average session volume of 6,362 shares. The stock had previously closed at $24.96.
TrueShares Technology, AI & Deep Learning ETF Stock Performance
The firm’s 50 day moving average is $28.72 and its 200-day moving average is $29.47.
Recommended Stories
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on TrueShares Technology, AI & Deep Learning ETF (LRNZ)
- Will Goldman Sachs’ Earnings & Revenue Beats Lift Sector Higher?
- Another Relief Rally? Here’s a Playbook for Traders and Investors
- Lockheed Martin: Get Defensive With Defense Stocks
- Twilio and Its 65% Upside Going Into Q4
- Cloudflare Lights Up With 13% Gain After Wells Fargo Upgrade
Receive News & Ratings for TrueShares Technology AI & Deep Learning ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for TrueShares Technology AI & Deep Learning ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.