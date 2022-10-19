Uniswap (UNI) Price Reaches $6.66 on Major Exchanges

Uniswap (UNI) traded up 1.1% against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 16:00 PM E.T. on October 19th. Uniswap has a total market capitalization of $5.08 billion and approximately $154.48 million worth of Uniswap was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last seven days, Uniswap has traded 9.3% higher against the dollar. One Uniswap token can now be bought for about $6.66 or 0.00034698 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Get Uniswap alerts:

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded 0.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0598 or 0.00000311 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded 3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4.16 or 0.00021665 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $51.41 or 0.00267840 BTC.

Counos Coin (CCA) traded 7.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

DEI (DEI) traded 8.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.14 or 0.00000731 BTC.

Polymath (POLY) traded down 3.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.26 or 0.00001352 BTC.

EAC (EAC) traded 13.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.68 or 0.00003567 BTC.

dForce USD (USX) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00005194 BTC.

MegaCoin (MEC) traded 1.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3.23 or 0.00016832 BTC.

WhiteCoin (XWC) traded up 3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0745 or 0.00000388 BTC.

Uniswap Profile

Uniswap is a proof-of-stake (PoS) token that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. It launched on September 17th, 2020. Uniswap’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 762,209,327 tokens. The official message board for Uniswap is uniswap.org/blog. Uniswap’s official website is uniswap.org/blog/uni. Uniswap’s official Twitter account is @uniswap and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for Uniswap is https://reddit.com/r/uniswap.

Uniswap Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Uniswap (UNI) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2020and operates on the Ethereum platform. Uniswap has a current supply of 1,000,000,000 with 762,209,326.5354977 in circulation. The last known price of Uniswap is 6.46585672 USD and is up 1.80 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 501 active market(s) with $138,284,973.33 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://uniswap.org/blog/uni/.”

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Uniswap directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Uniswap should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Uniswap using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Uniswap Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Uniswap and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.