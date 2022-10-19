United-Guardian (NASDAQ:UG) Research Coverage Started at StockNews.com

StockNews.com began coverage on shares of United-Guardian (NASDAQ:UG – Get Rating) in a report released on Sunday morning. The firm issued a buy rating on the stock.

Separately, TheStreet lowered United-Guardian from a b- rating to a c+ rating in a report on Tuesday, September 20th.

United-Guardian Stock Down 0.5 %

Shares of NASDAQ:UG opened at $14.00 on Friday. United-Guardian has a 52-week low of $11.02 and a 52-week high of $26.09. The stock has a market cap of $64.32 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.58 and a beta of 0.45. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $13.87 and a 200-day moving average price of $16.84.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On United-Guardian

United-Guardian ( NASDAQ:UG Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, August 12th. The company reported $0.14 earnings per share for the quarter. The company had revenue of $3.63 million during the quarter. United-Guardian had a return on equity of 35.09% and a net margin of 25.61%.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in UG. Neuberger Berman Group LLC raised its position in United-Guardian by 66.6% in the first quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 93,340 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,123,000 after purchasing an additional 37,300 shares during the period. Ellsworth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in United-Guardian in the second quarter valued at $334,000. UBS Group AG raised its position in United-Guardian by 88.5% in the second quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 33,291 shares of the company’s stock valued at $499,000 after purchasing an additional 15,634 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its position in United-Guardian by 0.9% in the second quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 226,763 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,399,000 after purchasing an additional 2,100 shares during the period. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its position in United-Guardian by 1.6% in the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 107,356 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,420,000 after purchasing an additional 1,694 shares during the period.

United-Guardian Company Profile

United-Guardian, Inc manufactures and markets cosmetic ingredients, pharmaceuticals, medical lubricants, and proprietary specialty industrial products in the United States and internationally. The company offers cosmetic ingredients, including LUBRAJEL line of water-based moisturizing and lubricating gel formulations; LUBRAJEL NATURAL consisting of natural ingredients for cosmetic use; LUBRAJEL MARINE; LUBRASIL II SB, a special formulation of LUBRAJEL in which silicone oil is incorporated into a LUBRAJEL base; LUBRAJEL II XD; B-122, a powdered lubricant that is used in the manufacture of pressed powders, eyeliners, rouges, and industrial products; KLENSOFT, a surfactant, which is used in shampoos, shower gels, makeup removers, and other cosmetic formulations; and ORCHID COMPLEX, an oil-soluble base for skin creams, lotions, cleansers, and other cosmetics.

