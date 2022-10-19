Vai Trading Up 0.2% Over Last Week (VAI)

Vai (VAI) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar during the one day period ending at 0:00 AM E.T. on October 18th. Vai has a total market capitalization of $55.25 million and $1,360.00 worth of Vai was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last week, Vai has traded 0.2% higher against the dollar. One Vai token can now be bought for $0.96 or 0.00004981 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Vai Profile

Vai launched on November 16th, 2020. Vai’s total supply is 57,498,554 tokens. Vai’s official Twitter account is @venusprotocol and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official message board for Vai is medium.com/venusprotocol. The Reddit community for Vai is https://reddit.com/r/venusprotocol and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official website for Vai is venus.io.

Vai Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “VAI is Venus Protocol’s native decentralized stablecoin that is minted and redeemed directly on the Venus platform running on Binance Smart Chain.The Venus Protocol will enable users to mint VAI (VAI), a synthetic stablecoin based on the price of $1 USD, by using the vTokens from the underlying collateral that they have previously supplied to the protocol. Users can borrow up to 50% of the remaining collateral value they have on the protocol from their vTokens to mint VAI.”

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Vai directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Vai should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Vai using one of the exchanges listed above.

