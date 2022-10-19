Vanguard Russell 1000 Value (NYSEARCA:VONV) Trading 1.2% Higher

Vanguard Russell 1000 Value (NYSEARCA:VONV – Get Rating)’s share price traded up 1.2% during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as $63.12 and last traded at $62.57. 703,634 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 20% from the average session volume of 587,206 shares. The stock had previously closed at $61.82.

Vanguard Russell 1000 Value Price Performance

The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $64.98 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $66.72.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Russell 1000 Value Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Russell 1000 Value and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.