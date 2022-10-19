Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (NYSEARCA:VTI) Shares Sold by Jag Capital Management LLC

Jag Capital Management LLC decreased its stake in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (NYSEARCA:VTI – Get Rating) by 6.9% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 2,024 shares of the company’s stock after selling 149 shares during the period. Jag Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF were worth $382,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in VTI. Karlinski Andrew C acquired a new position in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF during the first quarter worth about $26,000. Power Corp of Canada purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF during the first quarter worth about $26,000. Timber Creek Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF during the first quarter worth about $31,000. PSI Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 37.7% during the second quarter. PSI Advisors LLC now owns 201 shares of the company’s stock worth $38,000 after buying an additional 55 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Tilia Fiduciary Partners Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 204.5% during the first quarter. Tilia Fiduciary Partners Inc. now owns 204 shares of the company’s stock worth $46,000 after buying an additional 137 shares in the last quarter.

Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF Trading Up 1.2 %

Shares of NYSEARCA VTI opened at $186.46 on Wednesday. Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF has a 12 month low of $174.84 and a 12 month high of $244.06. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $196.13 and a 200-day simple moving average of $200.51.

About Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF

Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the of the MSCI US Broad Market Index, which represents 99.5% or more of the total market capitalization of all of the United States common stocks traded on the New York and American Stock Exchanges and the Nasdaq over-the-counter market.

