Versant Capital Management Inc Sells 209 Shares of Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VBR)

Versant Capital Management Inc lessened its stake in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VBR – Get Rating) by 6.1% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 3,210 shares of the company’s stock after selling 209 shares during the period. Versant Capital Management Inc’s holdings in Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF were worth $481,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Institutional & Family Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF in the first quarter worth $25,000. Investment Research & Advisory Group Inc. purchased a new position in Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF in the first quarter worth $28,000. Aberdeen Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF during the first quarter valued at $35,000. Cardinal Strategic Wealth Guidance purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF during the first quarter valued at $37,000. Finally, Freedman Financial Associates Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF during the first quarter valued at $38,000.

Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF Price Performance

Shares of VBR traded down $2.43 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $151.12. 3,073 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 642,707. Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF has a 12-month low of $142.48 and a 12-month high of $187.22. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $157.68 and a 200-day moving average price of $160.25.

Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF Company Profile

Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Small-Cap Value Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Small Cap Value Index (the Index). The Index is a diversified index of value stocks of smaller United States companies.

