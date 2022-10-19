Viant Technology Inc. (NASDAQ:DSP) Short Interest Up 10.2% in September

Viant Technology Inc. (NASDAQ:DSP – Get Rating) saw a significant growth in short interest in the month of September. As of September 30th, there was short interest totalling 1,090,000 shares, a growth of 10.2% from the September 15th total of 989,200 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 0 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently ∞ days.

Viant Technology Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ DSP traded down $0.21 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $3.94. 113,263 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 149,060. The firm has a market capitalization of $239.65 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -7.04 and a beta of -0.03. Viant Technology has a 52-week low of $3.85 and a 52-week high of $13.50. The company’s 50-day moving average is $4.56 and its 200-day moving average is $5.33.

Viant Technology (NASDAQ:DSP – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, August 9th. The company reported ($0.24) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.22) by ($0.02). Viant Technology had a negative return on equity of 4.88% and a negative net margin of 3.33%. The firm had revenue of $31.74 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $32.40 million. As a group, equities analysts predict that Viant Technology will post -0.55 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Viant Technology

DSP has been the subject of several research analyst reports. JMP Securities reduced their target price on Viant Technology from $13.00 to $11.00 and set a “market outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, June 30th. Canaccord Genuity Group reduced their target price on Viant Technology from $10.00 to $8.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, August 11th. Finally, Craig Hallum initiated coverage on Viant Technology in a research note on Tuesday. They set a “buy” rating and a $7.00 target price for the company. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat.com, Viant Technology presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $11.50.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Belvedere Trading LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Viant Technology during the 1st quarter worth about $302,000. Jane Street Group LLC raised its position in shares of Viant Technology by 208.5% during the 1st quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 32,327 shares of the company’s stock worth $212,000 after acquiring an additional 21,847 shares in the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its position in shares of Viant Technology by 53.6% during the 2nd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 37,302 shares of the company’s stock worth $189,000 after acquiring an additional 13,015 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James & Associates raised its position in shares of Viant Technology by 29.9% during the 1st quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 19,473 shares of the company’s stock worth $128,000 after acquiring an additional 4,481 shares in the last quarter. Finally, XTX Topco Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of Viant Technology during the 1st quarter worth about $99,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 14.84% of the company’s stock.

Viant Technology Company Profile

Viant Technology Inc operates as an advertising software company. It provides Adelphic, an enterprise software platform that enables marketers and their advertising agencies to plan, buy, and measure advertising across channels, including desktop, mobile, connected and linear TV, in-game, streaming audio, and digital billboards.

Featured Stories

