VictoryShares US Discovery Enhanced Volatility Wtd ETF (NASDAQ:CSF) Short Interest Update

VictoryShares US Discovery Enhanced Volatility Wtd ETF (NASDAQ:CSF – Get Rating) was the target of a significant increase in short interest in the month of September. As of September 30th, there was short interest totalling 45,000 shares, an increase of 9.2% from the September 15th total of 41,200 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 8,100 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 5.6 days.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On VictoryShares US Discovery Enhanced Volatility Wtd ETF

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in CSF. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of VictoryShares US Discovery Enhanced Volatility Wtd ETF by 133.3% in the 1st quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 127,349 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $7,633,000 after acquiring an additional 72,771 shares during the last quarter. Brinker Capital Investments LLC acquired a new stake in VictoryShares US Discovery Enhanced Volatility Wtd ETF during the 1st quarter worth approximately $1,825,000. Private Advisor Group LLC lifted its holdings in VictoryShares US Discovery Enhanced Volatility Wtd ETF by 285.0% during the 3rd quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 33,995 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,848,000 after buying an additional 25,164 shares in the last quarter. Lumature Wealth Partners LLC acquired a new stake in VictoryShares US Discovery Enhanced Volatility Wtd ETF during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $1,387,000. Finally, Bank of America Corp DE lifted its holdings in VictoryShares US Discovery Enhanced Volatility Wtd ETF by 22.7% during the 1st quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 42,978 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $2,575,000 after buying an additional 7,942 shares in the last quarter.

VictoryShares US Discovery Enhanced Volatility Wtd ETF Stock Up 0.7 %

Shares of CSF stock traded up $0.38 on Tuesday, reaching $55.82. 7,716 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 8,015. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $55.56 and a 200 day moving average price of $55.91. VictoryShares US Discovery Enhanced Volatility Wtd ETF has a 1 year low of $54.00 and a 1 year high of $66.64.

VictoryShares US Discovery Enhanced Volatility Wtd ETF Cuts Dividend

VictoryShares US Discovery Enhanced Volatility Wtd ETF Company Profile

The business also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, October 13th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, October 12th were issued a $0.077 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, October 11th. This represents a $0.92 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.66%.

