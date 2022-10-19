Vident International Equity Fund (NYSEARCA:VIDI) Trading 0.5% Higher

Vident International Equity Fund (NYSEARCA:VIDI – Get Rating) shares traded up 0.5% during trading on Tuesday . The company traded as high as $20.09 and last traded at $19.96. 37,367 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 14% from the average session volume of 43,289 shares. The stock had previously closed at $19.86.

Vident International Equity Fund Trading Up 0.5 %

The business has a fifty day moving average price of $21.21 and a 200 day moving average price of $22.91.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of VIDI. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. acquired a new position in Vident International Equity Fund during the second quarter worth about $390,305,000. Jane Street Group LLC grew its holdings in Vident International Equity Fund by 156.3% during the second quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 486,279 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,820,000 after acquiring an additional 296,582 shares during the period. Citadel Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Vident International Equity Fund by 501.2% during the second quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC now owns 136,623 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,040,000 after acquiring an additional 113,898 shares during the period. Kestra Advisory Services LLC acquired a new position in Vident International Equity Fund during the first quarter worth about $2,102,000. Finally, Vident Investment Advisory LLC grew its holdings in Vident International Equity Fund by 158.1% during the first quarter. Vident Investment Advisory LLC now owns 42,304 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,118,000 after acquiring an additional 25,915 shares during the period.

