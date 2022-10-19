Vident International Equity Fund (NYSEARCA:VIDI) Trading 0.5% Higher

Vident International Equity Fund (NYSEARCA:VIDI – Get Rating) shares traded up 0.5% during trading on Tuesday . The company traded as high as $20.09 and last traded at $19.96. 37,367 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 14% from the average session volume of 43,289 shares. The stock had previously closed at $19.86.

Vident International Equity Fund Trading Up 0.5 %

The business has a fifty day moving average price of $21.21 and a 200 day moving average price of $22.91.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of VIDI. Kestra Advisory Services LLC acquired a new position in Vident International Equity Fund during the first quarter worth about $2,102,000. Flow Traders U.S. LLC acquired a new position in Vident International Equity Fund during the first quarter worth about $275,000. Vident Investment Advisory LLC grew its holdings in Vident International Equity Fund by 158.1% during the first quarter. Vident Investment Advisory LLC now owns 42,304 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,118,000 after acquiring an additional 25,915 shares during the period. OLD Mission Capital LLC grew its holdings in Vident International Equity Fund by 43.3% during the second quarter. OLD Mission Capital LLC now owns 10,987 shares of the company’s stock worth $244,000 after acquiring an additional 3,322 shares during the period. Finally, UBS Group AG grew its holdings in Vident International Equity Fund by 770.7% during the second quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 2,081 shares of the company’s stock worth $46,000 after acquiring an additional 1,842 shares during the period.

