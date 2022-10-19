Vision Marine Technologies (NASDAQ:VMAR) Trading 6.1% Higher

Vision Marine Technologies Inc. (NASDAQ:VMAR – Get Rating) shares traded up 6.1% during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The company traded as high as $4.82 and last traded at $4.67. 9,566 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 78% from the average session volume of 44,252 shares. The stock had previously closed at $4.40.

Vision Marine Technologies Trading Up 6.1 %

The stock has a fifty day moving average of $5.83 and a 200-day moving average of $5.14. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08, a quick ratio of 3.83 and a current ratio of 4.81. The company has a market cap of $38.87 million, a PE ratio of -3.56 and a beta of 0.06.

Get Vision Marine Technologies alerts:

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Vision Marine Technologies

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in Vision Marine Technologies stock. Greenleaf Trust acquired a new stake in shares of Vision Marine Technologies Inc. (NASDAQ:VMAR – Get Rating) in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund acquired 10,200 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $67,000. Greenleaf Trust owned 0.12% of Vision Marine Technologies as of its most recent SEC filing. 1.30% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Vision Marine Technologies Company Profile

Vision Marine Technologies Inc designs, develops, and manufactures electric outboard powertrain systems and electric boats in Canada, the United States, and internationally. It operates in two segments, Sale of Electric Boats and Rental of Electric Boats. The company offers outboard motors, boat parts, and related maintenance services.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Vision Marine Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vision Marine Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.