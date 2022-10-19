W Nicholas Howley Sells 11,500 Shares of TransDigm Group Incorporated (NYSE:TDG) Stock

TransDigm Group Incorporated (NYSE:TDG – Get Rating) Director W Nicholas Howley sold 11,500 shares of TransDigm Group stock in a transaction on Monday, October 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $528.07, for a total transaction of $6,072,805.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 21,548 shares in the company, valued at $11,378,852.36. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink.

W Nicholas Howley also recently made the following trade(s):

On Thursday, September 15th, W Nicholas Howley sold 11,500 shares of TransDigm Group stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $592.97, for a total transaction of $6,819,155.00.

TransDigm Group Trading Up 0.2 %

Shares of NYSE:TDG traded up $1.29 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $541.50. 293,637 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 309,074. The stock has a market cap of $29.37 billion, a P/E ratio of 41.43, a PEG ratio of 1.34 and a beta of 1.44. TransDigm Group Incorporated has a twelve month low of $499.63 and a twelve month high of $686.06. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $590.20 and a 200-day moving average price of $587.54.

TransDigm Group Announces Dividend

TransDigm Group ( NYSE:TDG Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 9th. The aerospace company reported $4.36 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.98 by $0.38. The business had revenue of $1.40 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.41 billion. TransDigm Group had a negative return on equity of 30.80% and a net margin of 15.56%. The business’s revenue was up 14.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $2.89 EPS. On average, equities research analysts expect that TransDigm Group Incorporated will post 14.91 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 26th. Investors of record on Friday, August 19th were given a dividend of $18.50 per share. This represents a $74.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 13.67%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, August 18th.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

TDG has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Cfra lifted their price objective on shares of TransDigm Group to $680.00 in a research report on Monday, August 15th. Susquehanna Bancshares raised their target price on TransDigm Group from $629.00 to $685.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 10th. Truist Financial reduced their target price on TransDigm Group from $786.00 to $700.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, July 19th. TheStreet raised TransDigm Group from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Thursday, August 18th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company raised their target price on TransDigm Group from $620.00 to $740.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 16th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, TransDigm Group presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $709.14.

Institutional Trading of TransDigm Group

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in TDG. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in TransDigm Group during the 4th quarter worth about $264,267,000. Principal Financial Group Inc. increased its position in TransDigm Group by 5.6% during the 2nd quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 3,257,661 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $1,748,289,000 after purchasing an additional 173,413 shares in the last quarter. Bank of Nova Scotia increased its position in TransDigm Group by 912.6% during the 1st quarter. Bank of Nova Scotia now owns 171,551 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $111,772,000 after purchasing an additional 154,609 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its holdings in TransDigm Group by 1,887.1% in the 2nd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 139,100 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $74,651,000 after buying an additional 132,100 shares during the period. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. grew its holdings in TransDigm Group by 2.1% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 5,602,332 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $3,650,144,000 after buying an additional 117,137 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 95.43% of the company’s stock.

TransDigm Group Company Profile

TransDigm Group Incorporated designs, produces, and supplies aircraft components in the United States and internationally. Its Power & Control segment offers mechanical/electro-mechanical actuators and controls, ignition systems and engine technology, specialized pumps and valves, power conditioning devices, specialized AC/DC electric motors and generators, batteries and chargers, databus and power controls, sensor products, switches and relay panels, hoists, winches and lifting devices, and cargo loading and handling systems.

