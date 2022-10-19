W.W. Grainger (NYSE:GWW) Issues FY 2025 Earnings Guidance

W.W. Grainger (NYSE:GWW – Get Rating) issued an update on its FY 2025 earnings guidance on Wednesday morning. The company provided EPS guidance of $40.00-$40.00 for the period. The company issued revenue guidance of $19.00 billion-$20.00 billion. W.W. Grainger also updated its FY 2022 guidance to $27.25-$28.75 EPS.

W.W. Grainger stock opened at $531.62 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.94, a current ratio of 2.58 and a quick ratio of 1.44. The company has a market capitalization of $27.04 billion, a PE ratio of 20.97, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.37 and a beta of 1.21. W.W. Grainger has a one year low of $421.98 and a one year high of $588.62. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $540.86 and a 200 day simple moving average of $506.23.

W.W. Grainger (NYSE:GWW – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Friday, July 29th. The industrial products company reported $7.19 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $6.72 by $0.47. The business had revenue of $3.84 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.69 billion. W.W. Grainger had a return on equity of 57.59% and a net margin of 9.23%. W.W. Grainger’s revenue was up 19.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $4.27 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that W.W. Grainger will post 28.15 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 1st. Investors of record on Monday, August 8th were issued a dividend of $1.72 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, August 5th. This represents a $6.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.29%. W.W. Grainger’s dividend payout ratio is 27.14%.

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on GWW shares. Robert W. Baird raised their price target on W.W. Grainger from $505.00 to $600.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a report on Monday, August 1st. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price target on W.W. Grainger from $399.00 to $422.00 and gave the company an underperform rating in a report on Monday, August 1st. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on W.W. Grainger from $421.00 to $448.00 and gave the company an underweight rating in a report on Monday, August 1st. Stephens raised their price target on W.W. Grainger from $565.00 to $600.00 and gave the company an equal weight rating in a report on Monday, August 1st. Finally, StockNews.com assumed coverage on W.W. Grainger in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a buy rating for the company. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $538.33.

In other news, VP Paige K. Robbins sold 2,330 shares of W.W. Grainger stock in a transaction on Thursday, July 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $500.03, for a total value of $1,165,069.90. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 11,996 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,998,359.88. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Insiders own 10.00% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in GWW. Fairfield Bush & CO. acquired a new stake in shares of W.W. Grainger during the first quarter worth $30,000. Private Advisor Group LLC grew its stake in shares of W.W. Grainger by 2.2% during the first quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 1,067 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $550,000 after purchasing an additional 23 shares during the period. Cibc World Market Inc. grew its stake in shares of W.W. Grainger by 67.9% during the first quarter. Cibc World Market Inc. now owns 789 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $407,000 after purchasing an additional 319 shares during the period. Sei Investments Co. grew its stake in shares of W.W. Grainger by 33.6% during the first quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 26,661 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $13,947,000 after purchasing an additional 6,705 shares during the period. Finally, Allianz Asset Management GmbH grew its stake in shares of W.W. Grainger by 212.9% during the first quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 25,798 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $13,306,000 after purchasing an additional 17,553 shares during the period. 71.33% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

W.W. Grainger, Inc distributes maintenance, repair, and operating (MRO) products and services in the United States, Japan, Canada, the United Kingdom, and internationally. The company operates through two segments, High-Touch Solutions N.A. and Endless Assortment. It offers safety and security supplies, material handling and storage equipment, pumps and plumbing equipment, cleaning and maintenance supplies, and metalworking and hand tools.

