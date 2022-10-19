WAXE (WAXE) Trading Down 6.5% This Week

WAXE (WAXE) traded 3.1% lower against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 16:00 PM Eastern on October 19th. In the last week, WAXE has traded down 6.5% against the dollar. WAXE has a total market capitalization of $328.55 million and approximately $84,790.00 worth of WAXE was traded on exchanges in the last day. One WAXE coin can now be purchased for approximately $77.51 or 0.00403731 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

WAXE Coin Profile

WAXE’s genesis date was September 30th, 2020. WAXE’s total supply is 3,700,000 coins. WAXE’s official Twitter account is @WAX_io and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for WAXE is on.wax.io/wax-io.

Buying and Selling WAXE

According to CryptoCompare, “The WAX Blockchain is a platform to create, buy, sell, and trade NFTs to anyone, anywhere. WAX offers a suite of tools that allows anyone to trade NFTs instantly including a WAX Cloud Wallet where accounts can be created in just two clicks & more.”

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as WAXE directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire WAXE should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase WAXE using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

