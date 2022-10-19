Wealth Management Solutions LLC Has $1.39 Million Stock Holdings in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (NYSEARCA:VTI)

Wealth Management Solutions LLC decreased its stake in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (NYSEARCA:VTI – Get Rating) by 12.8% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 7,351 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,079 shares during the period. Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF makes up 0.8% of Wealth Management Solutions LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 19th largest holding. Wealth Management Solutions LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF were worth $1,387,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Karlinski Andrew C acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF in the first quarter worth $26,000. Power Corp of Canada acquired a new stake in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF during the first quarter worth $26,000. Timber Creek Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF in the 1st quarter valued at $31,000. PSI Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 37.7% in the 2nd quarter. PSI Advisors LLC now owns 201 shares of the company’s stock valued at $38,000 after buying an additional 55 shares during the period. Finally, Mystic Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $43,000.

Get Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF alerts:

Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF Price Performance

Shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF stock opened at $186.46 on Wednesday. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $196.13 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $200.51. Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF has a 52-week low of $174.84 and a 52-week high of $244.06.

About Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF

Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the of the MSCI US Broad Market Index, which represents 99.5% or more of the total market capitalization of all of the United States common stocks traded on the New York and American Stock Exchanges and the Nasdaq over-the-counter market.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.