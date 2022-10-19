Webster Financial (WBS) to Release Earnings on Thursday

Webster Financial (NYSE:WBS – Get Rating) is scheduled to release its earnings data before the market opens on Thursday, October 20th. Analysts expect Webster Financial to post earnings of $1.40 per share for the quarter. Persons that wish to listen to the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

Webster Financial (NYSE:WBS – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 21st. The financial services provider reported $1.29 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.25 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $607.60 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $602.36 million. Webster Financial had a return on equity of 11.53% and a net margin of 20.70%. Webster Financial’s revenue for the quarter was up 106.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.21 earnings per share. On average, analysts expect Webster Financial to post $6 EPS for the current fiscal year and $6 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Webster Financial Stock Up 1.5 %

Shares of Webster Financial stock opened at $49.55 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 0.85, a quick ratio of 0.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $47.43 and its 200-day simple moving average is $47.14. The stock has a market capitalization of $8.71 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.04 and a beta of 1.20. Webster Financial has a twelve month low of $40.72 and a twelve month high of $65.00.

Insider Activity

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Webster Financial

In other news, COO Luis Massiani sold 8,000 shares of Webster Financial stock in a transaction on Friday, August 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $46.43, for a total transaction of $371,440.00. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 152,910 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,099,611.30. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website . 1.85% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Neo Ivy Capital Management acquired a new position in shares of Webster Financial in the 2nd quarter worth $32,000. Covestor Ltd grew its holdings in shares of Webster Financial by 113.9% in the 1st quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 1,074 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $60,000 after acquiring an additional 572 shares during the last quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers acquired a new position in shares of Webster Financial in the 1st quarter worth $205,000. Quantamental Technologies LLC acquired a new position in shares of Webster Financial in the 1st quarter worth $213,000. Finally, Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new position in shares of Webster Financial in the 1st quarter worth $213,000. 85.98% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on WBS. Compass Point dropped their price target on Webster Financial to $77.00 in a research report on Friday, July 22nd. Wedbush cut Webster Financial from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $50.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Thursday, June 30th. StockNews.com upgraded Webster Financial from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 13th. Raymond James decreased their price objective on Webster Financial from $73.00 to $57.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, July 7th. Finally, TheStreet raised Webster Financial from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 27th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, two have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $59.13.

About Webster Financial

(Get Rating)

Webster Financial Corp. is a holding company, which engages in the provision of financial services to individuals, families, and businesses. It operates through the following business segments: Commercial Banking, HSA Bank, and Retail Banking. The Commercial Banking segment includes commercial banking and private banking.

Read More

