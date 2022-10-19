Western Uranium & Vanadium (OTCMKTS:WSTRF) Stock Price Crosses Below Fifty Day Moving Average of $1.23

Western Uranium & Vanadium Corp. (OTCMKTS:WSTRF – Get Rating) shares crossed below its fifty day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a fifty day moving average of $1.23 and traded as low as $0.99. Western Uranium & Vanadium shares last traded at $1.05, with a volume of 39,005 shares traded.

Western Uranium & Vanadium Stock Performance

The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $1.22 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $1.22.

Western Uranium & Vanadium (OTCMKTS:WSTRF – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Monday, August 22nd. The company reported $0.05 EPS for the quarter. The business had revenue of $7.35 million during the quarter. Western Uranium & Vanadium had a negative return on equity of 0.79% and a negative net margin of 2.61%.

Western Uranium & Vanadium Company Profile

Western Uranium & Vanadium Corp. engages in the acquisition and development of uranium and vanadium resource properties in the states of Utah and Colorado, the United States. The company holds interests in the San Rafael uranium project located in Emery County, Utah; the Sunday Mine Complex situated in western San Miguel County, Colorado; the Van 4 mine located in western Montrose County, Colorado; the Sage mine project situated in San Juan County, Utah, and San Miguel County, Colorado; and the Dunn Project located in San Juan County, Utah.

