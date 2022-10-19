Whitehaven Coal (OTCMKTS:WHITF) Stock Price Down 5.7%

Whitehaven Coal Limited (OTCMKTS:WHITF – Get Rating) shares traded down 5.7% on Tuesday . The stock traded as low as $6.47 and last traded at $6.47. 27,214 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 42% from the average session volume of 46,740 shares. The stock had previously closed at $6.86.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Separately, The Goldman Sachs Group lowered shares of Whitehaven Coal from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, August 25th.

Get Whitehaven Coal alerts:

Whitehaven Coal Stock Performance

The firm’s fifty day moving average is $5.73 and its 200 day moving average is $4.39.

Whitehaven Coal Company Profile

Whitehaven Coal Limited develops and operates coal mines in New South Wales and Queensland. The company operates through three segments: Open Cut Operations, Underground Operations, and Coal Trading and Blending. It produces metallurgical and thermal coal. The company operates four mines in the Gunnedah Coal Basin in North West New South Wales, including three open cut mines, and one underground mine.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Whitehaven Coal Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Whitehaven Coal and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.